Tuku takes fans down Bra Hugh memory lane

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SUPERSTAR Oliver Mtukudzi mourned his best friend Bra Hugh Masekela in the best way he could through music as he took fans down memory lane telling them how they met.

Tuku and Bra Hugh had developed a close friendship ever since they met 33 years ago and have worked numerous projects since that time. Bra Hugh was cremated last Friday and was laid to rest during a private ceremony on Tuesday.

Tuku was at a memorial service for Bra Hugh at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa on Monday broadcast live on SABC News.

When Tuku was announced that he would take to the stage he was met with wild cheers from Bra Hugh’s family, friends and colleagues who had gathered in the venue.

Before performing, Tuku took people down memory lane, telling them that he first met Bra Hugh in Harare in 1984.

“I first met Bra Hugh in 1984 in Harare and I was performing at this little club called Job’s Night Club. And as I was performing, then came this guy unlawfully on my stage and started blowing his trumpet. I don’t like people who disturb my choreography. But this guy had something that I thought, Wow it’s welcome. And we performed and I still remember the song was Zirewe,” said Tuku.

He said after performing he went backstage to find out who the mysterious trumpeter was.

“I looked for him (and when I found him) I was told that this is Hugh Masekela. That’s how we met. And from 1984 our friendship grew and it wasn’t just as musicians, it was deeper than that. To the extent that Hugh Masekela flew from Johannesburg to Harare in Zimbabwe and drive to my rural area in Dande. What a friend he was,” he said.

Tuku said last month he visited Bra Hugh who had invited him for lunch and found his friend in high spirits.

“Just last month he invited me and my family to his home to come for lunch. And when I was at his home we talked about a lot of things. He actually stood up and danced for me saying Tuku I’m coming back, I’m coming back. He danced for me,” said Tuku.

Thereafter Tuku sang for the crowd two collaborations between him and Bra High – Tapera and Hero – much to its pleasure.