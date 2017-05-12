Two die in stolen car crash

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Tsholotsho who went on a joyride with friends in a Toyota Hilux Twin Cab he had stolen from his uncle, was involved in an accident that killed two people and seriously injured five others.

Ring Ncube (32) of Sikisi village under chief Gampu, is now on the police wanted list after fleeing from the scene.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at around 9PM along the Mbamba-Mathe gravel road.

Ncube lost control of the vehicle when he swerved to avoid an oncoming donkey-drawn cart.

The vehicle overturned and rolled once before landing on its wheels.

Ncube who escaped unhurt, vanished from the scene as soon as he saw that one of his friends was dead.

Nomore Sibanda (35) of the same village sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot while Rest Moyo (30) died upon admission to Tsholotsho District Hospital.

The vehicle with South African registration belonged to his uncle Mr Aubrey Ntuli (46) who had visited from the neighbouring country.

A neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mr Ntuli told villagers that he had not given his unlicensed nephew the vehicle.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the five who were injured were still admitted to Tsholotsho District Hospital.

“I can confirm that we received a report of two men who died in an accident which injured five others. One of them died on the spot while the other died on admission to Tsholotsho District Hospital. The injured are admitted at the same hospital,” said Insp Makonese.

The injured were identified as Iphithuli Moyo (6), Mxolisi Nkomo (25), Nomsa Ndebele (21), Trevor Sibanda (21) and Stanely Sibanda (24) all from Mbamba-Mathe area.

Last Friday, eleven people died while several others were seriously injured when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus collided head-on with a haulage truck that had swerved to avoid an ox-drawn cart near Summerview shopping centre in Zhombe.

