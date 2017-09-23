Two women in $12 000 mbanje bust

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

TWO Beitbridge women have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of dagga with an estimated street value of over $12 000.

Beatrice Maregere (29) and Chipo Mathuthu (43), both of Mfelandawonye area in Beitbridge were nabbed following a tip- off from their neighbours.

The women were suspected to have been dealing with some alleged smugglers who intended to take the dagga into South Africa.

Maregere and Mathuthu were arrested at around 11AM on Thursday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said:

“I can confirm the arrest of two women who were found in possession of dagga in their house. The drugs were valued at a total of about $12 350. The women are set to appear in court soon.”

Inspector Ndebele warned members of the public against dealing in drugs.

“Drug abuse is one major reason behind many crimes committed in the province and we want to warn members of the public to desist from dealing in drugs.

“Lengthy jail terms await offenders and we advise people not to be found with such drugs for whatever reason as the law will descend heavily on them,” he said.

One of the suspects’ neighbours who spoke on condition of anonymity said residents tipped -off police after they noticed suspicious movements by men who were visiting the women.

“We could not conceal that as that would otherwise affect us as a community. Dealing in drugs is illegal. These women could have done something else than risk imprisonment,” she said. —@winnie_masara.