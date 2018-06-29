Two Zimbabwe groups in World Choir Games

Showbiz Reporter

TWO Zimbabwean choral groups have for the first time, qualified for the World Choir Games taking place in Tshwane, South Africa from July 4 to 13.

The groups are Choice Children’s Choir and Note2etoN Choir.

The Choice Children’s Choir is a choir made up of children from Harare comprising a total of eight government and private schools. Note2etoN is an adult community choral group comprising people with a common passion for contemporary choral music.

In a statement, Catherine Mthombeni, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) acting communication and marketing manager, said the World Choir Games are a bi-annual international choral festival in which choirs from different parts of the world congregate to sing and compete together.

“This year is the 10th Anniversary of the World Choir Games and for the first time, the competitions are being held in Africa. The games are based on the Olympic ideals, which aim to peacefully unify people and nations connected by song in a fair connection,” said Mthombeni.

“The participation of both choirs is an opportunity to participate, contribute, enhance vocal skills and experience the enthusiasm of singing together.”

At the World Choir Games, the Choice Children’s Choir will participate in the Mixed Children’s Choirs category 2 and Friendship Concert whereas Note2etoN Choir will compete in category 9 of Mixed Choirs and category 27 for Scenic Folklore.

A send off ceremony for the choirs will be held tomorrow (Saturday June 30) at Reps Theatre in Harare.

Mthombeni said as part of the selection process for The Choice Children’s Choir, children went through an audition process in August last year.

“Over a 100 children auditioned to join the choir and 46 were selected who were the best singers and showed the most potential. These 46 children for the last 10 months have been rehearsing weekly to represent Zimbabwe.”

She said the “Choice Children’s Choir” wants to take Zimbabwean voices to the global stage.

“The group hopes to take the Zimbabwean light and talent and share it with the world,” said Mthombeni.