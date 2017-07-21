Uber has dignified carless celebs: Mbalula

According to SA minister of police, Fikile Mbalula (pictured), Uber has restored dignity to celebrities who do not have cars.

Speaking to the media about the on-going clashes between Uber and metered taxis, Fikile outlined the many benefits of Uber which give it a competitive advantage over metered taxis.

“It [Uber] can fetch you at your house; even if you’re a celebrity and you don’t want to be seen that you don’t have a car, Uber has restored dignity to such people,” the minister said in the video.

“When you’re a celebrity, you’re on television, you don’t want to be on a taxi, you want to be dignified and Uber has brought that dignity,” he continued.

He went on to throw more shade at celebs saying that people are now able to get out of very expensive cars thanks to Uber. – DailySun