UCL is target for record City signing Mahrez

WINNING the Champions League is the main reason Riyad Mahrez wanted to join Manchester City for a club record fee of £60million he told a press conference yesterday.

The 27-year-old Algerian international forward had wanted to move to the champions in January but City balked at the £80 million fee Leicester demanded at the time.Mahrez, though, said he did not wish to discuss the frustrations of the January transfer window and rather set his sights on what he can achieve at Manchester City.

“It’s a club who wants to win this type of trophy. The Champions League is for big clubs and Manchester City are a big club,” said Mahrez. — SuperSport