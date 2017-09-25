Ugly debate over Miss Zim

July 25, 2017 Entertainment
Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 Chiedza Mhosva flanked by her First Princess Evelyn Njelele and her Second Princess Kundai Claire Somerai

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent
PLAYERS in the modelling industry have expressed mixed feelings over this year’s Miss World Zimbabwe queen, Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva urging organisers, the Miss Zimbabwe Trust to cast their net wider next year.

The University of Cape Town film and acting student, was on Saturday crowned Miss World Zimbabwe during a glitzy affair at the Borrowdale Golf Course in Harare.

After Mhosva’s crowning the debate on social media and other circles was whether she was up to standard or not. Others went as far as saying she was ugly, an argument that was the topic of the day in 2015 when Emily Kachote was crowned and later dethroned for other reasons.

Some of the modelling gurus said the country was already at a disadvantage as the queen was not stunning enough.

Strides Modelling agency founder Sipho Mazibuko who attended the pageant said she thought the first princess Evelyn Njelele would take the crown.

“I was there and I thought Njelele was going to take the crown. She was the best on the night according to me. However, she didn’t make it and I was shocked with the result to say the least,” said Mazibuko.

She said Mhosva could not stand out in a room if she was compared to past queens.

“When you look at former queens like Lorraine Maphala and Samantha Tshuma they can stand out and be noticed, but not that queen. You need a girl that really stops a room; we’ve got beautiful girls around the country and I think they should go back to casting nationwide to give other people a chance.”

Mazibuko, however, said the country should rally behind Mhosva as she goes for the Miss World title.

Mavis Koslek who in the past groomed Mhosva through Image Modelling Agency in Gweru said she was happy that she won.

“I spotted Chiedza in 2015, and then groomed her to become a first princess in the Miss Parade Midlands. I’m so proud to say that I actually spotted that girl and invited her into the modelling agency and I was overwhelmed that she won on the night,” she said.

Koslek said Miss Zimbabwe Trust should next year go around the country and hold castings.

“I wish the Miss Wold Zimbabwe office could come in the provinces and scout, rather than all girls converge in Harare. A lot of them don’t have the bus fares or monies for accommodation,” said Koslek.

Sarah Mpofu Sibanda of Fingers Modelling Agency said the nation should embrace Miss World Zimbabwe queen, Mhosva.

“I’m glad we’ve got a queen and we really appreciate what they’ve done. Let us embrace the chosen Miss World Zimbabwe queen Chiedza and try and help her wherever possible to prepare for the Miss World contest,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

“Things happen where a queen has been but was demoted later on.  We pray and hope that this time this won’t be the case.

She said people should understand that models are judged during boot camp where most of the marks would be attained.

“The models people wanted might have been affected by the prejudging marks which are more carrying 60 percent of the total marks with the catwalk being 40 percent. In a contest we as an audience have our favourite contestant, but your favourite won’t be the one who’ll win on the night.”

  • Brutal Truth

    When will byo people stop criticising national programs?If this event was held in Byo and won by a byo girl you would have heard the exaggerations on how much of a success it was & how beautiful the winner actualy is.Manje kusvika mati amai,iyi nyika inotongwa kuHarare

    • Khalabemgeza

      Hold your buttons Truth -this is not about Shonas and Ndebeles , yes it is a national issue and all of us have got the right to comment .
      Personally i don’t believe that Miss Zim must be much judged through being beautiful only , judgement must be all about how that Miss represents herself in terms of spoken language as well .
      Well done Mohosva , even though not all that beautiful but as long as you met the required standards -thanks, keep on going and face the world stage -we are here to support you .

    • zibulo

      even inotongwa eHarare, will you now have money e Bank , or not be subject to all other National Events like Roadblocks , abuse by National Police , threats by National Army, corruption by “NATIONAL TRIBE”, kkkkkkk

    • Kalanga Princess

      Ubulema ngobani le comment yakho le engcolileyo?

  • Great Best Perkins

    I agree 1st Princess Evelyn Njelele should have been made Miss World Zimbabwe.I remembered her on the pageant day as Candidate Number 15.She is beautiful.Maybe the judges hated the idea she is from rural Gokwe.

    • Malcolm X

      I think they will do that when louts like you realsise that, there is more to Zim than Harare, 2ndly ,this event will, like most other national events,not come to Byo or anywhere inZim , becsuse of the inherent, bias, thievery and CORRUPTION that pervades Harare. Allow us to air our views, its true that the hosting of events in this country, has a huge , sorry ( total)bias twds the capital.

      • chipolaj

        true that Malcom X

  • Lop

    Goat

    • Roland Khumalo

      Indeed.

  • benjamin

    It’s always going to be a problem because the judges are human beings, and who is stunning to me may not be stunning to you, who I “favour” may not be your favourite. So people must just learn to accept the result. Problem probably lies in the selection of the panel that judges. That’s where work needs to be done to ensure that the judges are impartial.

  • Kalanga Princess

    The first princess does look stunning and fit to be a queen.

  • Mad Stupid Gangsta Rap Fanatic

    I don’t buy the trashy sheeit coming from Mazibuko and Sarah Mpofu!!

  • Mad Stupid Gangsta Rap Fanatic

    This Sarah Mpofu, is she that trashy woman who wears clothes that reveal her saggy breasts. That she struggles to keep firm by employing all sorts of lame tactics in the dirty book of prostitution. That woman who once dismally tried acting in the crappy half baked nonsense Makorokoza sheeit.

    Yo She should fuq off, she iz nahh authority in modelling an’ beauty issues as she possesses non o’ da two otay!!

  • Gymbunny

    I think 1st princess was the real winner, she would stand a better chance on the international market.

  • Ziyabheda

    Where are the Zimbweans of Indian origin contestants? We need them to come out and be counted! Kursty Conventry did well for us in the swimning field,I am sure the Indian origin would do us good in this beauty contest!

  • CORNILIUS

    i’m sure in zimbabwe we have drop dead droll gorgeause black women but the really beautiful ones are not focused i think its a very good idea to scout these women instead nekuti zvakashata zvinenharo kuda kubudapatv go to bulawayo,masvingo and chimanimani trust me every 5 mins hapfuri usinakuona munhuuno kunda naomi cambell even in harare but finding someone who is willing todoit in harare will be more complicated