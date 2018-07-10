UGLY END FOR ZIM CRIMINAL. . . Gunfight after robbery & carjacking

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN armed robber based in South Africa was shot dead during a shoot-out with crime prevention security officers after he was involved in a robbery and carjacking incident in the neighbouring country.

Thabisani Nkiwane (46) of Tshabanda village under Chief Gampu in Tsholotsho was gunned down by security officers from the Suburban Crime Prevention (SCP), a private security firm while his three unidentified accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 12noon in Montegomery Park, Randburg, South Africa.

Zimbabwe Consul-General in South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro yesterday confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm receiving a report of a suspected Zimbabwean who was shot dead in an incident alleged to involve carjacking. I am however still waiting for police to furnish me with details of what transpired.

“In the meantime we urge our fellow Zimbabweans to desist from unorthodox ways of living, but to be torch bearers and flag carriers who don’t indulge in criminality,” he said.

Sources close to the matter said the four had followed a woman to her house in Montegomery Park and robbed her after she had withdrawn an undisclosed large amount of money from an ATM machine.

“As she parked her car at her house, the quartet pounced on her and robbed her of money, jewellery and the car. Before they left her house, an SCP security team was in hot pursuit.

“A chase ensued between the suspects who were driving a silver Mercedes Benz. As they approached a corner along Milner Avenue they crashed their vehicle. They all jumped out of that car and ran towards a garage that was across the road, where they hijacked a blue Toyota Etios from some woman,” said the source who preferred anonymity.

The source said when the suspects were cornered by the SCP team, they started shooting whilst trying to flee from the scene.

“One of the security officers returned fire and shot Nkiwane who was driving and he died on the spot. Two of the suspects jumped into a taxi and at gun point, ordered the driver to quickly drive away and they headed towards Melville. The other suspect fled on foot,” said the source.

The source said the now deceased was recently shot during another carjacking incident and was injured.

Tsholotsho Ward 16 Councillor Patrick Ngwenya, confirmed the death of Nkiwane.

He said he was in touch with the deceased’s family and arrangements to bring the body home were underway.

He expressed concern about people from his area dying due to violent crime in South Africa.

The councillor urged youths to shun crime and concentrate on their studies to get decent jobs.

