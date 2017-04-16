UHURU CUP MOVED: Confusion cleared as semi-finals to be played on Sunday

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE was confusion yesterday over the Independence Cup semi-final date between Highlanders and FC Platinum, with the former saying it will be played tomorrow while Zifa says it’s on Sunday.

Acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said at a press conference at the club office yesterday afternoon:

“Our game against FC Platinum is on Saturday.”

When Zifa insisted later that the game was on Sunday, Ngwenya stuck to his guns and referred to a letter written by acting Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse informing them that the game will take place tomorrow at Barbourfields Stadium.

“We have a letter with us here from Mamutse informing us that the game is on Saturday. I have just informed Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda and he says Mamutse made a mistake on the date, the match is actually set for Sunday,” said Ngwenya.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela also confirmed that both semi-finals will be played on Sunday, the other pitting Caps United and Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.

“The two semis are on Sunday, there are no changes to the dates,” said Gwesela.

Winners of the semi-finals will clash in the final at the main Uhuru celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, while the battle for third place play-off will be in Bulawayo, most likely White City Stadium.

Bosso will be hoping to quickly return to winning ways after being stunned by another Midlands side Shabanie Mine in a league match last Sunday, but the 2012 and 2014 Uhuru Cup winners will not be pushovers and are certainly not in a position to lose to the Bulawayo giants twice in less than two months.

Highlanders walloped FC Platinum 3-0 in the semi-finals of the ZNA Commander’s Charity Shield at Luveve Stadium.

“We are ready for the match and know FC Platinum would like to go all the way to the final,” said Bosso coach Erol Akbay.

He will, however, be missing five players who are all in the treatment room for various injuries. Midfielders King Nadolo, Rahman Kutsanzira and Godfrey Makarutse, striker Gabriel Nyoni and young and promising defender Bukhosi Ndlovu are all on the casualty list. Highlanders last won the Independence Cup in 2011 when they defeated old nemesis Dynamos after a penalty shootout.

The two giants have lifted the Independence Cup a record 12 times between them followed by Caps United, who have won it four times; their last triumph coming two decades ago in 1997 when they beat Harare rivals Dynamos 3-2.

Holders Chicken Inn will not get an opportunity to defend the Cup they won at the expense of Highlanders.

“The Independence Cup is an invitational tournament and Zifa uses its discretion to choose the participants and we did just that,” said Gwesela.

Previous Independence Cup winners

Dynamos (1983, 1990, 1995, 2004, 2010, 2013)

Highlanders (1986, 1988, 1991, 2001, 2002, 2011)

Zimbabwe Saints (1989, 1998)

Caps United ( 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997)

AmaZulu (1999)

Motor Action (2005)

Masvingo United ( 2006, 2007)

Shooting Stars (2009)

Njube Sundowns (2009)

FC Platinum (2012, 2014)

Chicken Inn (2015).

— @skhumoyo2000