UMalume DJ Tira’s show in pix

October 16, 2017 Entertainment
Pictures by Captured Moments Photography

YEARS and years of producing and performing hits have honed the skills of DJ Tira and made him an accomplished artiste and this showed on Friday night during his show at Club Connect in Bulawayo.

The Afrotainment boss, who turned 40 in August, had the place pumping for a good three hours keeping the packed nightspot vibing to house hits.

It has been a year since Tira performed in Bulawayo (at the Kalawa Homecoming) and a long time since he did so in a nightclub and on Friday he showed that he still knows what is needed to get a party going.

Check out some of the pictures of the show below.

DJ Tira with TipCee - pic cred Captured Moments (3)

TipCee who accompanied DJ Tira performing at Club Connect in Bulawayo

TipCee who accompanied DJ Tira performing at Club Connect in Bulawayo

UMalume loMzukulu, DJ Tira with TipCee

UMalume loMzukulu, DJ Tira with TipCee

