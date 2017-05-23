Umqombothi braai party lights up Nkulumane

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT was the biggest party in the ghetto and it has undoubtedly left an indelible mark.

KoBullet at Nkulumane 5 in Bulawayo was the place to be on Sunday as people from all walks of life gathered to braai as much meat as they could in a way to re-launch Umqombothi Sports Bar which recently underwent renovations.

By midday, hundreds of people had gathered in anticipation of the free booze and meat that they had been promised earlier. And when the Ingwebu truck drove into the complex, there were screams as people celebrated.

As that was happening, the free meat from the six goats, cow and two pigs which had been marinated was delivered and ready to be sautéed on the six braai stands set up outside.

A sound system had been setup outside for people to be merry while imbibing their traditional beer.

As soon as the first batch of meat was ready, people were asked to queue so that they get served in an orderly manner. They obliged with the elderly being given first preference. By the time the ushers had finished serving the first batch, the second was ready with others opting to go for a second round.

Away from the serving points, the DJs nestled under the Ingwebu tent set the tone for the day as they were the life of the party, belting out popular tunes that were thumping from the large speakers.

Others however, preferred to have the meat and drinks in the comfort of their cars, often leaving to chat with others also by their cars.

But, the show was stolen by a group of beautiful ladies who attended the launch party clad in wedding gowns. For a moment, people took off their eyes from the braai stands and door from which the Ingwebu drinks were being served to gaze at the women. The women said they had worn the gowns to party in style while promoting the gowns. However, later in the day, the gowns were now inconveniencing them as they were now in a party mood.

As the sun set, a spotlight, similar to that which made headlines last year when Private Lounge launched was switched on to guide people to the bar. Once again, it attracted a lot of attention as people were amused.

However, most people had to party outside as the venue proved too small as it could not accommodate the hundreds of people who were outside. Only a few made it into the bar which now has a feel of an international bar. The lighting and sound system make one feel as if they are in a bar in town.

Still, those who could not make it into the bar had a good time outside as the DJs kept them well entertained. Also, they had an advantage over those in the main bar as they were closer to the free meat and opaque beer.

The party mood went on until the wee hours of Monday morning.

Umqombothi spokesperson Zandile Moyo said people could not finish the meat.

“100kgs of meat was left behind as well as a full goat and pig. Also, people could not finish the truck load of traditional beer from Ingwebu as a lot of cases are still in the storeroom,” said Moyo.

She said they were deliberating on what to do with the remaining meat and drinks stating that chances were high that an after-party would be held so that people finish up the food.