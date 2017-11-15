University students showcase works at gallery

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TWO Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students studying Creative Art and Design will from today showcase their artefacts through an exhibition at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The solo exhibitions ImagiNation Art Exhibition by Dumi Manyathela and Echoes by Edline Maputire will run for three days. Entrance is free.

The two students are holding the exhibitions as partial fulfilment for a Bachelor of Science Honours in Creative Art and Design degree. Each exhibition will showcase artworks from drawing, graphic design, photography, print making, textile design, 3D design, film & video production and specialisation.

Manyathela said he wanted his artwork to be a journey of the imagination.

“The exhibition will take people on a journey from the humble beginnings of my drawings all the way to the vibrant works of my specialisation. I’m interested in creating artworks that are a personal interaction and interpretation between the audience and the artwork,” Manyathela said.

He said he hoped: “People will forget that they’re looking at an artwork and instead see a reality that evokes their imagination with fantasy. Instead of focusing on the artistic medium used, I want the audience to carefully look into the subject and concept which pulls us deeper and deeper into a world that allows us to escape our reality in exchange for a fantasy.”

Maputire said she would also take people on her journey as an artiste from her first year at university.

“The theme is based on a reflection of the artiste from the time I joined C.U.T up to this point where I’m looking forward to completing my studies,” said Maputire.

Meanwhile, another CUT, art and design student Laina Zimhungu will also be hosting a three-day educational solo exhibition at Coal Fields Primary school in Hwange, starting tomorrow.

She will exhibit more than 30 artworks including drawings, dimensional art, photographic designs, textile designs and print making.

“The exhibition is going to be running under the theme ‘Art of The Time’ and I’m inviting all art enthusiasts to come through to witness my best collection of art,” said Zimhungu.

Like Manyathela and Maputire, Zimhungu’s exhibition is also a prerequisite by the university.

“As a final year student, it’s a requirement that I exhibit my artworks in order for the community to appreciate my art,” said Zimhungu.