Unlicensed driver fined for breaking pedestrian’s leg

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

AN unlicensed driver from Mkoba 14 suburb in Gweru who hit a pedestrian resulting in his victim’s leg being amputated has been fined $200.

Thembinkosi Ndlovu (29), who resides at 1582 Mkoba 12, Gweru, appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing driving without displaying the learner’s plates, driving without supervision and negligent driving charges.

She pleaded guilty.

In passing sentence, Ms Taruvinga said she had considered that Ndlovu was a first time offender who had pleaded guilty thereby saving the court’s time.

She said the accused was remorseful and had taken the complainant to hospital.

“When you noticed that the complainant had been injured, you ferried him to hospital which shows some remorse. What is aggravating is the fact that you drove without any supervision and you are fined $200 for three counts,” she said.

Prosecuting, Ms Chipo Ncube said on June 4 at Mkoba 16 shops, Ndlovu who is a holder of a provisional driver’s licence, drove her car without displaying the learner’s plate and without an instructor.

“Ndlovu drove her Toyota Passo and parked it in front of the shops at the Mkoba 16 shopping centre in Gweru.

“At around 10AM, the accused instead of reversing, accelerated and the vehicle moved forward to where Mr Felix Mapwanya was standing,” said Ms Moyo.

The court heard that Ndlovu’s vehicle crashed into Mr Mapwanya and his leg was fractured.

Ms Ncube said Mr Mapwanya was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital and was later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital where his leg was amputated.

A report was made to the police leading to her arrest.