Unlicensed teen fatally runs over mum

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A TEENAGER from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo fatally ran over her mother with a car as she was trying to reverse out of their yard, a court heard.

The girl (17), whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and driving without a licence.

Western Commonage Magistrate Miss Tancy Dube postponed sentence for culpable homicide before wholly suspending three months imprisonment dfor riving without a licence on condition that the teen does not in the next three years commit a similar offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa told the court that on November 16 last year, the teen’s mother asked her to reverse the car out of the yard.

“Accused accelerated instead of reversing. She ran over the now deceased who was standing in front of the car. The now deceased sustained severe injuries all over the body and she died upon admission at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH),” said Mr Kamudyariwa.

—@tannytkay