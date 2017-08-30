Unplugged concert comes to Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TRIBAL house trio Djembe Monks, rapper Cal_Vin and Afro fusion musician Hope Masike are some of the artistes who will headline the first Bulawayo Unplugged concert at Busters’ Sports Club this Saturday.

The concert, a blankets and wine music event presented by Coca-Cola, will be the first of its kind in the city, taking after Harare which has been hosting it monthly for the past four years.

Festivities will start at 2PM until 10PM with entrance being pegged at $10 for adults and $5 for children. Other artistes who will perform include the highly talented Outfit Band, DJs Reverb 7 and TK Beats.

One of the Unplugged Zimbabwe founders, Chiedza Danha, said people should come in their numbers for family oriented entertainment.

“Unplugged is Zimbabwe’s premier family-friendly ‘blankets and wine’ styled monthly music event. As its tagline ‘Love, Live, Music’ suggests, it is designed to showcase the various genres of Afro-centric music, while encouraging local audiences to support and promote upcoming and undiscovered talent.

“As such, audiences are encouraged to drive down to the designated venue with a blanket or picnic chair and a bottle of wine in the company of friends and family for an upmarket music and lifestyle experience,” said Danha.

She said cooler boxes would be allowed into the venue although food and drinks will be sold at the venue.

Asked if the event would be held monthly in Bulawayo like the Harare one, Danha said this would depend on the turnout on Saturday.

“We wish to hold more Unplugged concerts in Bulawayo, but that depends on the number of people who’ll attend the inaugural event.”

Unplugged Zimbabwe was founded in 2013 by Danha and Ellinah Chipumha after having conversed about their deep passion for African music and determination to create safe and family-friendly spaces where local music could be consumed. The pair then decided to design an outdoor music event for people of all ages.

The first Unplugged event took place at Gecko Gardens in December 2013 in Harare and was attended by 150 people. Now, it has grown to be one of the must-attend acoustic events in the capital with over 130 artistes having performed there.