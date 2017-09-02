Unplugged: Zim’s coolest event ready to rock Byo

In a country where music promotion has proved to be more of a gambling escapade than a generational business venture owing to varying reasons, there seems to be one standing out.

The monthly showcase, Unplugged Zimbabwe is now officially the coolest music promotion entity in the country. The strength of the event is no matter the venue, the team knows how to create an environment for revellers to chill and have a great time. They have been so consistent at doing this, such that even on a rainy day “unpluggers” just go out and enjoy. No wonder Coca-Cola jumped on board to be the main sponsor of Unplugged Zimbabwe.

This past Saturday, the pull factor of the Unplugged brand in Harare was put to test as they proved that they can compete with the big boys. On a night when Jamaica’s Beenie Man and Demarco were in town jamming at different joints, some had predicted a low turnout, but to the shock of the entire industry, the gig which featured performers like Winky D was a blast as revellers came out in their numbers.

With no fashion police in sight, there was no predicting what to expect from the crowd with some arriving in their cleanest outfits for the weekend and some making statements with funky statement pieces we normally would not see anywhere else. After a mellow summer afternoon, just before the evening descended and the weekend night was about to come alive, Tariro NeGitare lured the crowd into a feel good vibe with her tunes. The crowd obliged with shallow movements of dance and got their cups filled to the brim ready to begin their evening.

Winky D — possibly the most exciting artiste of the evening came on after Tariro and it seemed the crowd could not wait to live through his performance; those who had been sitting and relaxing sat up, stood and moved closer towards the stage in anticipation of the Ninja President.

All other acts on the night did well and revellers really had a great time unplugging.

Today, the Unplugged brand will once again be put to test as it will be held in Bulawayo for the first time. Festivities at Busters’ Sports Club will start at 2PM ending at 10PM with entrance being pegged at $10 for adults and $5 for children. Highly talented Outfit Band, DJs Reverb 7 and TK Beats, tribal house trio Djembe Monks, rapper Cal_ Vin and Afro fusion musician, Hope Masike have been entrusted to unplug crowds in the city.

Unplugged has likely been successful in Harare as it has proved to be a premier family-friendly “blankets and wine” styled music event. With a “Love, Live, Music” tagline, the festival is designed to showcase the various genres of Afro-centric music, while encouraging local audiences to support and promote upcoming and undiscovered talent.

“As such, audiences are encouraged to drive down to the designated venue with a blanket or picnic chair and a bottle of wine in the company of friends and family for an upmarket music and lifestyle experience,” one of the founders of the event Chiedza Danha said.

Cooler boxes will be allowed into the venue though food and drinks will be sold at the venue.

It remains to be seen if the event will live up to its billing in Bulawayo. — Zimbojam/Showbiz Reporter