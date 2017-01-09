‘Unrepentant fraudster’ accountant steals $2 000

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO City Council accountant who was described by auditors as an unrepentant fraudster stole $2 000 from the municipality, a Bulawayo magistrate was told.

Samukeliso Shatai (45) of Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu and pleaded guilty to theft of trust property charges.

Magistrate Ndhlovu sentenced her to 24 months in prison. The jail term was wholly suspended on condition of a clean criminal record for five years after she paid back the stolen money.

“You are sentenced to 24 months in person wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour for five years. You have a job, keep away from crime because it does not pay. Next time you commit a crime, this suspended sentence will be effected,” said the magistrate.

In mitigation, Shatai told the court that she stole the money as one of her children was disabled and had special needs.

“I have a disabled child. I faced some financial challenges to get him treated. I intended to replace the money at a later stage,” she said.

For the State, Mr Brian Nkala said Shatai stole the money from Nkulumane housing office where she was stationed late last year.

“On November 29, 2016 at the Bulawayo City Council Nkulumane revenue offices, the accused person received $3 837 from the cashier and was to bank all the money.

“The accused person however banked only $1 734 and converted cash amounting to $2 103 to her own use,” said Mr Nkala.

The court heard that the crime was detected by the council’s internal auditors during a routine exercise.

An investigation was carried out, leading to Shatai’s arrest and she restituted the money in full.

An audit report described Shatai as an “unrepentant fraudster” who might be working with a syndicate to abuse public funds.

—@andile_tshuma.