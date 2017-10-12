Up go Byo Chiefs!

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Makomo

BULAWAYO Chiefs were crowned champions of the Southern Region Division One league with six games to spare after they beat Makomo 2-0 in a league match played at Hartsfield Ground yesterday.

Chiefs who are yet to lose a match this season maintained their fine run in the league and at the same time secured the ticket into the Premiership.

The Thulani Sibanda-coached outfit went into the game needing a straight win to secure promotion into the premiership and the pressure to get a result showed in the first minutes of the game. They seemed to be a hurry to get the opener and playing long balls up front to no avail. However, with 12 minutes played they resorted to their usual passing game and it was no surprise when in the 16th minute a good build up from the midfield saw striker Farai Matare send the perfect through ball to Fortune Nkomazana who showed great composure for a calm finish inside the box .

The goal saw Chiefs dictate terms in the middle of the park with some great interchanges.

In the 38th minute Perfect Chikwende made it two for Chiefs. Chikwende made a solo run from the middle of the park to send a powerful shot that beat London Zulu in goals for Makomo. The teams went into the break with Chiefs two up.

The visitors came from the breather a rejuvenated side, took the game to their hosts but could not breach the Chiefs defence that was well marshalled by Sikhumbulani Dube and Polite Moyo. Frustration began to take its toll on the Makomo players and in the 71st minute Isaac Masame was sent for an early shower for a wreckless two footed challenge on Chikwende. The red card killed all the momentum created by Makomo and the game turned into a showboating spectacle for the Chiefs players as they held onto the 2-0 victory. Bulawayo Chiefs’ coach, Sibanda was elated with the prospect of playing premiership football next season.

“Last year we lost the championship on goal difference and that was painful, we have worked hard and now we have won it impressively, we are happy about that. I think the first 10 games of the season set the tone for an impressive season. We now we have to give some of our fringe players game time and see what they can do in our remaining games,” said Sibanda.

His opposite number Makomo assistant coach, Tapela Ngwenya, took time to congratulate the newly crowned regional kings.

“Firstly, we would like to congratulate Chiefs on a very impressive season and as for us, we focus on the next game and hope to finish on a respectable position,” said the former Highlanders bulldozing striker nicknamed “Cyclone”.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs: Kalvin Nyoni, Malvin Mkolo,Moses Majika, Sikhumbulani Dube, Polite Moyo, Takunda Mazuva, Auther Masiyiwa, Gracious Mleya (Adrian Banana 82mins ), Farai Matare, Perfect Chikwende, Fortune Nkomazana (Mthulisi Sibanda 86mins)

Makomo: London Zulu, Winfrend Munkuli, Bhekani Sibanda,Kainos Masocha,Raymond Tongai,Morgan Mongombe (Courage Sibanda 67mins )Amos Nyosi ( Isaac Masame 63 mins),Abel Macheka,Denis Ndlovu,Clavelo Nyoni