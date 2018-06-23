UPDATE: Eight injured as bomb explodes in attempt on ED’s life

June 23, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories

Explosion-3-680x380

At least eight people including Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Zanu-PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri were injured following an explosion at White City Sports Stadium where President Mnangagwa was addressing a rally.

Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba told the Herald that most of the injured people have been attended to and discharged.
“Vice President Mohadi is nursing some leg injuries but he is in good spirit,” he said.

Explosion-1-1

“Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is still in a state of shock and she had some injuries around her chest. National commissar Gen Rugeje had some shrapnel in his arm but he has been attended to and discharged. Mai Chiwenga had some lacerations on her face as she tried to rescue one of her aides who had shrapnel in her stomach.

Explosion-2-1

“VP Chiwenga had slight bruises on his face but he is fine. Four security personnel and some chiefs were also injured so all in all we are talking of 8 or 9 people who have been injured,” said Mr Charamba

More to follow…

 
Pin It

Related Posts

  • mike

    If it is not stage managed, death sentence should not be revoked at whatever cost. Assassination should be an old order in our country.

  • Ace Milkyshule

    My two cents of this… It is the CIO … who could have done this but the ones who wanted to to do it before… Remember there a few rotten apples who remained after the purge. No stage managing theories. Second suspect is some elements loyal to former what what… Honestly we don’t know but these are my two suspects. By the way, who did security clearance before venue was used?

  • Beatrice Siphiwe

    https://app.site123.com/?w=1234350
    Am here to thank Mama Chizoba +27607924740 for bringing back my boyfriend. I broke up with my boyfriend because he found out that I was flirting with his friend he told me that he will never want to see me again in his life. I regretted the day I messed up because he was a perfect guy ok everyone had his or her weakness and he was a busy man who give me little time on his busy schedule I always missed him, his messages just like lovers. My heart was hurt because what I expected from him I never got it which forced me to go into a trap of his friend who was always available but my heart loved him. Due to depression I desperately started looking for a spell caster who can help me get my man back indeed I found so many but most of them where scammers luckily enough I found a page Best love spell caster Mama Chizoba I said to myself let me give a last try on this one due to testimonies I read from that page and indeed this lady did miracles for me. My boyfriend came back apologising for everything we are back together and now we are planning for a wedding. Thank you Mama Chizoba +27607924740 I will live to testify about how powerful you are.

  • Cde Cde Cde

    The way they left the stage though show the security system around the president and the VIPs is not up to scratch. The President and his security details should have left the stage first followed by the other dignitaries. That well there is no bunching of security personell.

  • samas

    This was stage managed. Izolo it was ice cream and everyone sympathised with him .Now its a fake blast. Alternatively it can be an electrical fault not a bomb.