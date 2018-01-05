UPDATE: President Mnangagwa visits Tsvangirai at his residence

President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, at his residence in Highlands today. President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd).

Addressing the media soon after the visit, the President said Mr Tsvangirai was recovering.

“He is fine and recuperating very well and he says he will soon be going back for further medical check-ups in South Africa,” President Mnangagwa said.

Asked on the possibility of forming a Government of National Unity (GNU), the President brushed aside the idea saying there was no need for that.

“What’s the cause (to form a GNU)?” he said. “You are allowed to lobby, it’s a democratic country. People are allowed to lobby for anything. Currently, there is no need (to form a GNU),” he added.

Meanwhile MDC-T deputy president, Mr Nelson Chamisa welcomed President Mnangagwa’s visit.

“It’s a welcome thing, it’s African to care for one another; it’s very Zimbabwean. This is the new politics we want to see, the politics of peace, the politics of working together, the politics of feeling for one another. This is the direction and we hope it is the kind of talk that will be walked and talk that will be sustained. Going forward we want to see a peaceful election in Zimbabwe and we are very appreciative,” Mr Chamisa said.

