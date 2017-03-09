UPDATED: Accident claims 14 family members as haulage truck jackknifes and hits kombi

FOURTEEN people believed to be family members, travelling to a funeral in Masvingo, died in a horrific accident after a haulage truck crashed into a commuter omnibus along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway near the National University of Science and Technology.

The accident occurred at 10PM with five people surviving the crash.

The five were rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established but witnesses said the haulage truck hit a pothole and jackknifed, resulting in the trailers colliding with the kombi.

The Chronicle news crew visited the site of the accident at about 3AM where it observed the emergency services teams retrieving bodies that were trapped under the trailers.

Bulawayo’s Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Petersen confirmed that 14 people died on the spot and five had been rushed to hospital.

More details to follow…