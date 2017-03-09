UPDATED: Accident claims 14 family members as haulage truck jackknifes and hits kombi

The accident happened in the wee hours today

The accident happened early this morning

FOURTEEN people believed to be family members, travelling to a funeral in Masvingo, died in a horrific accident after a haulage truck crashed into a commuter omnibus along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway near the National University of Science and Technology.

The accident occurred at 10PM with five people surviving the crash.

The five were rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established but witnesses said the haulage truck hit a pothole and jackknifed, resulting in the trailers colliding with the kombi.

The pothole that caused the accident

The Chronicle news crew visited the site of the accident at about 3AM where it observed the emergency services teams retrieving bodies that were trapped under the trailers.

Bulawayo’s Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Petersen confirmed that 14 people died on the spot and five had been rushed to hospital.

  • qembu

    very sad, BCC le Zinara liyakubona

    • Bhonklanti

      IBCC ingena ngaphi khonapha? That road is a NATIONAL road and falls under the Roads Dept in the Ministry of Transport.

      • qembu

        it should attend to the pot holes at least within Bulawayo

  • mtshayazabhotshe

    i blame Xamu and his grandfather ……they should take responsibility as they are the ones that brought my country to its knees !

  • Magu

    I blame the truck driver. Gonyet drivers are potential murderers. Balento yokufuna ukuvikwa bona while the next person has to find a space to fit in.

  • Accumulator

    Rubbish ZANU Pf pot holes, if people don’t use their brains properly, there is going to be more such accidents. Mugabe and ZANU Pf out, they is nowhere Zimbabwe is going do better as long as these thugs remain in power. So far how has gone by? Them talking rubbish hehe Britain this and that. Mugabe is a failure, walking

  • Essexvale

    Before users point a blaming finger at the City of Bulawayo for this tragedy, it is important that the true culprit for the poor road conditions is revealed. The Bulawayo City Council is required by a statute to remit all revenue to the government in Harare; after which the amount that the local authority gets back for its use is left to the discretion of naive civil servants in the capital. As a result, the city’s projects in terms of decent service delivery suffers. Previous experience has shown that very often, the amount sent back is totally inadequate. So if future tragedies of a similar nature are to be avoided, this stupid requirement has to be stopped dead ! Meanwhile, the loss of life due to this sad incident is truly regrettable Sincere condolences to loved ones of the deceased.

    • uMkhonto

      You are spot on Sixvel

  • Ndaneta

    Potholes do not cause accidents. Zimbabwean drivers should by now be used and cautious on the roads. There is no harm in reducing speed particularly when using a road one is not familiar with. Potholes do not suddenly appear. You can continue to blame the authorities for not fixing the roads, but at the end of the day it is our dear friends and relatives that die. Drivers exercise caution. I am still to find a road with no potholes except Chancellor Avenue between the State house and Zimbabwe House. All other roads have potholes which have degenerated to become sink holes. Speed at your own risk and bear the consequences.

    • wawa

      well said

  • Memela

    May the soul of our departed countryman rest in peace

  • wawa

    pot holes also affect emergency reaction, the ambulance and fire engine are not spared from such hazards

  • maqaqeni

    ingozi ezesabekayo zenzakala ebusuku loba emathathakusa, ngoba kuyabe kulemimoya ehamba hambayo engalunganga

    • Volcanic Eruption

      That is not true sir!

      there are a lot of underlying factors here that all of us do not know at this stage. Yes poor roads lead to horrendous accidents and loss of lives, but at this stage we do not know what caused this accidents. We know that our roads in Zim are in a bad state in as much is the economy as well hence there is no money for maintenance of these roads.

      The country will continue to lose people as a result of this, until such that the economy recovers and people stop looting government funds. This is a sad scenerio that 14 people have do die like this. Until, it affects those in power, it would not really matter who dies in such accidents. Potholes are a danger to every driver.

      May they rest in peace.

  • Anti Evil

    While the accident is very regrettable, let us also plead for good road behavior from the two types of drivers – kombi drivers and haulage truck drivers. If you drive at night you will witness that in most cases, most haulage drivers do not dip their very bright headlights and some also encroach dangerously on the right side of the road where there will be oncoming traffic. For most kombi drivers at night, they are stubborn in many ways – I am very sorry to say. Speed especially when one is carrying passengers is very much discouraged and only due care and attention especially at night can save us. You find a kombi which will be almost flying while it will be raining and you tend to wonder and sometimes we are only saved by the grace of the lord.