UPDATED: Bosso appeal for extreme caution on roads to Ngezi

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have appealed to their travelling supporters for the blockbuster encounter against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium this afternoon to exercise extreme caution on the road and avoid speeding and reckless driving.

Roads leading to Mhondoro today will be a sea of black and white as a number of Highlanders fans are eager to cheer their resurgent youngsters under the tutelage of Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu and Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu as well as Tembo Chuma.

Amahlolanyama’s performance this season has seen fans flocking back into the stadia whenever the boys are in action and the yesteryear road shows have also resurfaced but sad memories still linger for some fans who lost their loved ones in those gone by days through road traffic accidents which to some extent would have been caused by speeding, reckless driving which would also be aided by over indulgence in intoxicating liquids.

The club said there was a need for fans to be aware of the dangers of speeding.

“We all know that there is a lot of hype, a lot of interest in our games, home or away, so we would want to appeal to our fans that as they travel they are aware of the dangers of speeding. We all get excited when the team does well, sometimes we are even frustrated when the team would not have done so well. We might want to cut the distance by increasing the speed so we appeal to our fans, to be calm, yes enjoy the moment, enjoy the time but remember that there is life after the Ngezi Platinum game, there will be more games to play so let’s keep supporting but keep safe on the road,” said Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

He said the players always appreciate the 12th men and as a club they will continue with the calls as it increases the value of the brand Highlanders and that of the sponsors “but we don’t have to come back and write sad stories of fatalities on the road”.

The Highlanders head of secretariat also reminded their fans that they must be able to accept the outcome of the game and as they get to Ngezi, they ought to behave in an orderly manner that will not tarnish the image of the club, the league as well as the sponsors.

“We obviously want to go there and win but if that does not happen, let’s remember that the most important thing is that we are building, brick by brick everyday so let’s continue in the patience that we call for and while we are there in Ngezi let’s show ubuntu and avoid a situation where when Highlanders gets into a particular town, locals close their doors and stay indoors in fear. However, let’s present them with the spectacle of who we are, amawaba, show them our commitment and how we enjoy our game and following our team and in the event that we come across those that would want to provoke us let’s avoid them singatshintsheli ezandleni,” said Dube.