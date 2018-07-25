UPDATED: Byo City fire Soma-Phiri

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City have parted ways with head coach Amini Soma-Phiri following a string of poor results that have seen the municipal outfit sinking deep into the dreaded drop zone, third from the bottom with 15 points.

Soma-Phiri becomes the second coach to be shown the door by City this season following the axing of Darlington Dodo. He’s also the third City coach to be sacked within 12 months after Mandla Mpofu was also shown the door last year.

“Results have not been coming; we gave him a chance to save us, but it’s not looking good so we decided to disengage,” said City chairman Jerry Sibanda.

Assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu will now be in charge of the dressing room on an interim basis until the club finds a replacement or confirms him.

Sibanda refuted rumours that they were already negotiating with Bulawayo Chiefs trainer Thulani Sibanda after he (Thulani) was spotted leaving City’s offices yesterday.

“He is still with Chiefs,” said Sibanda.

Soma-Phiri began his #SaveCity job on May 8 with the municipality side having picked seven points from a possible 30, but after 10 games, the former Highlanders assistant and acting head coach managed to get just eight points from a possible 30; winning twice, losing six times and drawing twice. His team only managed to score eight goals and let in double that figure in the process.

Under Soma-Phiri, City beat Shabanie Mine 2-0 at home, lost 0-4 away to Ngezi Platinum Stars, lost 0-1 to Highlanders and were beaten by a similar score line by ZPC Kariba.

They let slip a three-goal lead against Yadah at home to eventually draw 3-3, lost 0-1 to Caps United at the National Sports Stadium before registering their second win at home against Mutare City, who they beat 1-0.

Their next match was against Chapungu at Ascot Stadium which they lost 0-1 and then drew 1-1 at home against Harare City before last Saturday’s 1-4 drubbing by neighbours and league debutants Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.