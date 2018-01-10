UPDATED: Christmas day party earns woman beating from hubby

A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo allegedly assaulted his 23-year-old wife and tore up all her clothes after she went to a Christmas party that lasted several days, in his absence.

Ms Thembinkosi Moyo returned home on Boxing Day last year only to find Comfort Moyo having torn her clothes worth about $800 to shreds.

Moyo pleaded not guilty to physical abuse and malicious damage to property charges before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

Mr Mkhwananzi remanded him in custody to today for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo alleged that on December 24 last year, Moyo met his wife along 3rd Avenue and Fife Street and asked to talk to her but she ignored him.

“Moyo was accusing her of attending a party at Cowdray Park in his absence, which he had also wanted to attend. He slapped his wife several times and twisted her arms,” Mr Dlodlo said.

“On December 26, she returned home and found her clothes torn into pieces by Moyo and the value of the clothes was $800.”

Last Friday, a married man from Hope Fountain in Bulawayo appeared in court after he allegedly burnt down his girlfriend’s two-roomed house.

Mpumelelo Ngwenya (37) allegedly set alight Ms Sukoluhle Ndebele (33)’s house on December 28 and burnt her wardrobe, bed, table, sofa, blankets, plates and clothes worth $840 after she ended their illicit affair.

@MondelaC

 
