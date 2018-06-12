UPDATED: Mbo Mahocs lands role on Scandal!

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based TV host and actress Mbo Mahocs has finally got a breakthrough in the neighbouring country’s arts industry as she has joined one of Mzansi’s biggest television soapies, Scandal!.

The Bulawayo beauty made her debut appearance on the soapie yesterday as a new character called Chichi.

Mbo Mahocs’ character is described as a cheeky young lady who will do everything to get what she wants. The show airs every weekday on eTV at 7.30PM.

Mbo, who stole the limelight at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards where she was an MC, will be rubbing shoulders with long serving Scandal cast members such as Hlomla Dandala (Kingsley Siseko Langa), Kgomotso Christopher (Yvonne Thebe) and Joyce Skefu (Maletsatsi Khumalo).

The 30-year-old, who moved across the Limpopo two years ago in search of greener pastures, said Chichi was a person she was afraid of as the character was a direct opposite of her real persona.

“I’m looking forward to people meeting Chichi, who sometimes I’m afraid of myself. Acting comes with hard work, discipline and truthful commitment to your delivery or performance.

“It’s a bonus that I’m passionate about the craft which makes every step worth it. It’s also great to work with a collaboration of professionals that encourage you to be the best you can be as a character,” she said.

Mbo described her SA television debut as a privilege.

“I cannot begin to express the level of excitement and at the same time, humility and gratitude I have towards playing Chichi. This is a platform that I’m privileged to have as an actress, to learn and grow.”

Ever since her sojourn to South Africa, Mbo Mahocs has been chipping away at the industry. One of her first breaks was featuring in Bekezela’s self titled music video where she played his love interest. Her latest feature on Scandal! may just open more doors for her in SA as she is a go getter who has been placing herself well by attending key showbiz events there.