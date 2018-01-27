UPDATED: Overnight water shedding for Byo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council has introduced an overnight water shedding programme for some western suburbs following an electric fault which damaged pumps at the Nyamandlovu aquifer.

The shedding programme will run between 8PM and 8AM daily until the fault is fixed

The aquifer is one of the city’s sources of water.

In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, did not say when the ptoblem is likely to be fixed.

He said the local authority’s failure to pump water from Nyamandlovu Aquifer had created overwhelming stress on one of its reservoirs.

He said suburbs such Nkulumane, Emganwini, Nketa, Magwegwe and Pumula South, will be affected by the scheduled water cuts.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public and stakeholders that we have been facing challenges in pumping water from Nyamandlovu Aquifer due to an electric fault. Magwegwe Reservoir is as a result failing to balance demand causing high areas to experience low pressure or no water,” he said.

“To balance the Magwegwe Reservoir and ensure that it does not empty, we would like to advise residents in Nkulumane, Nketa, Emganwini and surrounding areas that we will be shutting off supplies each evening from 8PM to 8AM until this fault is fixed.

“Consumers are urged to conserve water as council will temporarily adopt a shedding programme to the affected areas so as to distribute what is produced in a fair manner. The City of Bulawayo apologises to its valued customers for the inconvenience caused,” said Mr Dube.

Bulawayo last experienced water shedding in January last year. — @nqotshili.