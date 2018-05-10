UPDATED: President’s Qatar visit marks Zim’s return to international community

Tendai Mugabe, Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF seeks to return Zimbabwe to the global community and has placed international re-engagement at the centre of its 2018 general election campaign strategy.

This is in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s policy that Zimbabwe is open for business and his vision of creating a middle income economy by 2030.

In its election manifesto launched by President Mnangagwa last Friday, the revolutionary party promises to mend strained international relations and creating new friendships with other nations. This is already work in progress as evidenced by President Mnangagwa’s first ever visit to the oil rich Gulf nation of Qatar where the two countries signed an agreement to enhance economic, trade and technical cooperation, covering key areas such as energy, infrastructure and tourism.

On re-engagement, the party says: “Open Zimbabwe for global business, protecting and preserving the national interest and security. Mending strained international relations, strengthening existing and creating new friendships through re-engagement (and) re-building local, regional and international partnerships.”

The party also pledges to re-engage international creditors and to respect international protocols through their ratification and domestication where necessary.

In line with the transformation drive, Zanu-PF is committed to focus attention on national rebranding and reducing country risk perception. The revolutionary party says it would welcome international observers to witness the country’s forthcoming harmonised polls.

On job creation, the party promises to increase employment creation in several sectors such agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism and service sectors as well as infrastructural development projects.

The party is also aiming at transforming Zimbabwe into a regional logistics hub by way of implementing Special Economic Zones and development of business incubation centres. “Going forward, the party’s ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ strategy, complemented by improved ease and cost of doing business as well as its commitment to unity, fighting corruption, re-engagement, development and job creation, will transform the livelihoods of the people.”

Outlining its vision in the election manifesto, the revolutionary party says: “Following the successful execution of ‘Operation Restore Legacy’ and the subsequent inauguration of Cde ED Mnangagwa as State President on 24 November 2017, a new political dispensation was ushered in, which seeks to reposition Zimbabwe in her rightful place in the international community.

“In this new era of hope, the people’s aspirations will be fulfilled in a new environment where Zimbabwe is open for business in order to maximise on the emerging international goodwill and confidence as shown by the more than US$3 billion Foreign Direct Investment within three months of President Mnangagwa ascending to the Presidency.”

The party is re-invigorating its covenant with the people and offering its vision, plans and programmes for the next five years. It undertakes to build together with the people, including those in the Diaspora, a thriving national economy whose benefits will be shared by all Zimbabweans.

“Socio-economic interventions will include modernising and mechanising agricultural productivity, elimination of multiple farm ownership and reduction of farm sizes, democratic principles and rule of law, sustaining unity and peace while tolerating each other in our diversity.

“The people demanded change of leadership, zero tolerance to corruption, accelerated economic growth, price stability, improved access to their hard-earned cash, job creation, ease of doing business reforms, promotion of foreign direct investment, public sector reforms and delivery of quality services. The Zanu-PF Government will abide by the people’s aspirations. Administratively, Zanu-PF will promote sound governance, inclusivity, transparency and accountability which are key pillars for sustainable development and service delivery,” the party says in its manifesto.