UPDATED: PSL games postponed

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL lovers will have to wait a little bit longer for the country’s biggest duel between Highlanders and Dynamos after the Premier Soccer League cancelled all weekend matches.

The two giants were meant to collide at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday, but in a statement released yesterday afternoon, PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said all weekend fixtures had been put on ice until further notice.

“The Premier Soccer League in consultation with its key Stakeholders has postponed the Castle Lager PSL Match Day 21 fixtures scheduled for the weekend of 4 to 5 August 2018. We will advise on the rescheduled dates in due course,” Ndebele said.

Highlanders immediately apologised to their followers, who had been looking forward to the encounter, with the club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube saying while it was revenue delayed for the club, there was nothing they could do since they are subservient to the PSL.

“Its delayed income for us because we had invested a bit in terms of marketing the game, but those are things that can still be done when the game is eventually rescheduled. We play football under the auspices of the Premier Soccer League and Zifa,” said Dube.

The postponement could also be a blessing in disguise for head coach, Madinda Ndlovu, as he would have likely not fielded one of his second transfer window finds, Tinashe Makanda, who picked up an injury during a training session this week.

Bosso boosted their squad by bringing in Makanda, Tafadzwa Sibanda and Denzel Khumalo from Stellenbosch, TelOne and Bosso 90 respectively.

“As you all know by now that we added three players during the transfer window and naturally that meant some had to make way. Onwell Gombami and Talent Machambirike were offloaded to our developmental side Bosso 90, while Ozias Zibande was loaned to Bulawayo City. Our neighbours came knocking and we responded as we also felt the boy was being affected by the desire to get game time and confidence. He remains our player though,” said Dube.

Postponed Matchday 21 fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Mutare City (Rufaro), Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Yadah v Herentals (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum v Nichrut (Baobab), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium)

Sunday: Caps United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas)