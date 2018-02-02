UPDATED: SUBURBAN AK47 KILLING – Soldier sprays bullets into wife, siblings

February 2, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories

 

A police officer records statements from victims' relatives.

A police officer records statements from victims’ relatives.

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter
A SOLDIER fired about 20 shots, killing his wife, her two siblings and injuring his one-year-old son before shooting himself in a failed suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb yesterday following an infidelity row.

The soldier Carlos Chapeyama (23) who is based in Gweru and his 18-month-old son Tlowi Chapeyama whom he shot once on the leg, are battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital.

His wife, Ashley Phiri (21) and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) died on the spot.

Ms Phiri’s 81-year-old granny, Mrs Esther Nkomo managed to flee from the house when Chapeyama went berserk and started shooting the deceased while another relative, Mr Sipho Ndlovu (34) hid in the lounge where he had been sleeping when the mayhem started at around 1AM.

The suspect allegedly fired about 20 shots during a power outage caused by the rains, killing his three victims on the spot.

Chapeyama and his wife lived in Mutare but she is alleged to have recently returned to her parents, accusing Chapeyama of physically abusing her.

Zimbabwe National Army Public Relations Director, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore, said Chapeyana was yesterday under military police guard at the hospital.

“The ZNA regrets to announce the occurrence of a family shooting incident which happened in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo. The circumstances of the shootout are that a member of the ZNA, Private Chapeyama, had a long standing dispute with his wife, the now deceased Ashley Phiri.

“On the day in question, the ZNA member had been assigned night guard duties at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation transmitter at Guinea Fowl, Gweru. He then finished his duty and sneaked out of the camp with his service rifle. He then travelled to Bulawayo with the AK47 folding butt rifle concealed in a bag. Pvt Chapeyama went straight to his in-laws’ house,” said Lt Col Makotore.

He said Chapeyama randomly opened fire on the three deceased sisters, killing them on the spot. Lt Col  Makotore said the child who was also shot survived but sustained serious injuries.

“After the shooting, Chapenya tried to commit suicide by turning the rifle on himself but was seriously injured. The perpetrator, Pvt Chapeyama, is now detained under heavy Military Police guard at Mpilo Hospital. The child is admitted at the same hospital,” he said.

Lt Col Makotore said the army will assist in the burials of the deceased.

An uncle to the victims, Mr Ntando Nkomo said the couple had domestic problems but they never suspected that Chapeyama would resort to murder.

“When he arrived from Mutare on Monday, he came here to see his child and told us of several issues, mostly suspected infidelity matters. Ashley repeatedly complained about her partner, accusing him of infidelity. This time Carlos also suspected that his wife was also cheating. I advised him to bring his parents so we would meet and discuss the matter,” he said.

“At around 12AM, Ashley phoned me, saying Carlos was at their house, banging their doors and threatening to kill her. I phoned my sister (Ashley’s aunt Judith Nkomo) and returned to sleep thinking it was just one of those issues, since they always had issues. An hour later, Carlos phoned me, using Ashley’s phone and said he had killed all of them and that I should come and collect the bodies. He immediately switched off the phone.”

Mr Nkomo said when the soldier called him he was at his house in Pumula suburb and he immediately phoned the police and then rushed to the scene.

He said he found the bodies lying in pools of blood in the kitchen and was told that about 20 shots had been fired.

Mr Nkomo said Carlos was also in the kitchen, with the rifle next to him.

“We thank God our mother and cousin survived the shooting. I’m still trembling,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said the family was facing financial challenges and burying three people was a tall order.

Miss Judith Nkomo, an aunt, said Chapeyama had not yet paid lobola, but the couple had been together for close to five years.

“When she recently returned from Mutare, she came to me and told me that Carlos was cheating on her and was also physically abusing her. She had serious scars all over her body from beatings,” she said.

A neighbour who preferred anonymity said as paramedics and police were taking the soldier to the ambulance, he cried pleading with them to hurry up saying he was in great pain.

The neighbour said when they heard the gun shots, they did not go outside to check because they feared for their lives.

“We heard many gunshots and suspected it was robbers firing shots and when this continued we thought it was probably Criminal Investigation Detectives firing warning shots in order to apprehend criminals,” said the neighbour. — @winnie_masara
  • sno

    Sila ndoda umthetho ukulindile.

  • Rider~

    What a fool!

  • GodlwayoOkaMahlabayithwale

    Uzezwa so u vela ngale kwa shangani

    • dotiyenja

      You are an idiot….

    • Mthwakazian

      Chapeyama ngabantu beMalawi or Mozambique. That name is not indigenous to Zimbabwe.

      • uMkhonto ka Mthwakazi

        okusalayo wazalelwa ngangale kwaShangani kutsho ukuthi ngumtshabi

    • Gatsha

      Ukhuluma ngani wena slima vele? Think and research before u comment

  • Nkosinathi

    The soldier must be hanged

  • Vumani

    Results of Coupe de tat, the lawlessness & prevelance by rogue soldiers has escalated beyond unprecedented levels. It’s a reflection of an undisciplined military junta which has no respect for the law & consistently condones criminality & kleptomaniacs.Now camouflaged armed killers are on the loose against defenceless civilians thanks to the new illegitimate dispensation !!!

    • Ntombi

      You must be Jonathan Moyo hiding behind the nom de plume Vumani. Can’t you read? The young soldier sneaked out of the camp.

      • Tarubva Chibva

        Vumani has a point. The ‘invincibility’ of Soldiers after the coup is unimaginable. These command rogue soldiers are causing havoc in rural areas demanding serial numbers on voter registration slips. It’s real, the soldiers have to be tamed. I don’t believe the sneaking out theory as armories are under the strictest custody of senior officers of the army and not Privates!

        NB: I am not Prof JN Moyo

    • Bird Eye Chilli

      I smell a rat you are one of those who were leaving cushy lives fueled by massive looting and corruption,,, stealing from your own POOR BLACK PEOPLE, building ten plus bedroom mansions.

  • Msongelwa

    At 23 years of age senomfazi kutshengisa ngokusobala ukut uyahlanya, kumele ayefakwa intambo kuphela akukho okunye asiyidingi inswelaboya emphakathini umthetho sicela udlale indima yawo.

  • Shoko

    What the f***ck is this. Are you people mad? Is there an editor in this establishment. You put images that should never be seen in public. Newspapers are read by children and people on the verge of mental breakdown. Some who have seen this happening to their relatives. Is there no policy at all in protecting people from such images. You are all f**cked up in the head for sure!!!!!!!!! I am disgusted at your attitude for the dead and their relatives who have to see this forever!!!

  • Kezi

    These pictures are not for public consumption. Leave them out for the family members and investigators.

    • zibulo

      when movies with such scenes are screened , there are warnings and age restrictions. This paper is a law unto itsel. Isn’t there a broadcasting/press law with which Chronicle can be charged with, as they continue to publish such hastly pictures. they like the Okapi picture dripping with blood a lot !!!. Isnt there a law agains’t this madoda. this paper is going too far !! is a law unto itself, maybe its because its a praise-singer for ZANU .

      • Thupulumlomo

        Pictures showing the grisly crime scene where a former Perth student’s wealthy family were found murdered have been deemed too shocking to be made public.

        The photos also show personal items such as a laptop and a handbag in full view, although it has been claimed by the man an ‘intruder’ had entered his family home.

        The family, who were hacked to death with an axe, were attacked with such ferocity that their blood ended up spattered on a neighbour’s house, court documents show.

        Henri van Breda, 21, is accused of landing 15 savage blows on his parents and siblings during a frenzied bedroom attack at the family’s luxury home in South Africa two years ago

        Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4467998/Van-Breda-crime-scene-photos-grisly-publish.html#ixzz55w1Y41cG

        The chronicle iesh??///

  • Symbol

    He should be sent to the gallows just like the Gweru idiot who stabbed his wife 27 times.

  • The Real Soldier

    A 21-year been staying with a husband for 5 years! Lababantu bavumela umsangano onje bebulalisa umntwana! akalale ngoxolo.

  • Bekithemba Ncube

    basenza abantu betshabi

  • only me

    @Chronicle are you really sure that is an appropriate picture to publish? you are sure all relatives have been informed? please be respectful and sensitive.

  • ngwena

    Those pictures are in bad taste please remove them from your website. What has happened to ubuntu

  • Florence Makhaza

    how can the army say he sneaked out with the gun. either there a no systems in the army or someone did not do their job.

  • Vumani

    The publication of such graphic photos is morally reprehensible, grossly insensitive to the deceased & their family, where has the dignity of humanity. This is military junta journalism at its worst, editor you need to reflect on your standards of journalism this is deplorable & should be condemned with the contempt it deserves.

  • Snoe

    my condolences to the deceased family, however i wish you speedy recovery Mr soldier so that you face the LAW fully, you deserved to be hanged.

  • Chirasha-Mukwasha WaMambo

    Do we really have to show such photos? Please block-out the graphic parts or simply remove them. There must otherwise be a warning for graphic images

  • Guest

    Editors are you still at work? How do you allow those photos to be published on a family newspaper like chronicles

  • Nkunzemnyama

    ” ………and sneaked out of the camp with his service rifle……” says Lt Col Makotole. So there are absolutely no controls at this army base with regards to these weapons. One can take home an AK and bring it back the following day! Secondly since when do privates use AK47 folding but rifles?

  • Ngaphansi Kweshlahla somabrosi

    You Chronicle people – is it necessary to show that picture? Have some decorum, you are a family newspaper, this is fucking disrespectful of you to print this.

  • agent332

    NO NO NO TO GRAPHIC IMAGES RESPECT LIFE. SILE.