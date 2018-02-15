UPDATED: Tsvangirai dies

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai who has been battling cancer of the colon, died in a South African hospital yesterday, one of his deputies Engineer Elias Mudzuri has confirmed.

Mr Tsvangirai (65) who revealed in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon was admitted to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC) since early January when he left the country to seek treatment.

Before that, President Emmerson Mnangagwa accompanied by his deputy General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) visited the MDC-T leader in a move that was hailed by many Zimbabweans.

Mr Tsvangirai had since 2016, been visiting the hospital for what his aides called routine treatment.

Posting on his Twitter account at 9pm yesterday, Eng Mudzuri said the party joined the Tsvangirai family in mourning the former Prime Minister.

“As you are aware that our MDC-T President, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has not been feeling well for some time, it is sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and fighter for democracy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the party and the nation at this hour,” he posted.

MDC-T chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo said Mr Tsvangirai left a void that would be difficult to fill in the MDC-T.

“I think you will appreciate that he had been diagnosed with cancer that is why he had been travelling to South Africa for treatment. What has happened is God’s wish, God has decided to take him away,” said Mr Moyo.

“We are saddened as a party and I am also saddened in my capacity as party chairperson. We join the Tsvangirai family in mourning because he was not a father figure only to them but to us as a party so they are not alone in this moment of pain.

Mr Moyo challenged the remaining party leadership to work towards uniting the party in honour of Mr Tsvangirai’s legacy.

MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube who is also the MDC Alliance spokesperson said they had received the death of Mr Tsvangirai’s death with shock and confusion.

“At the moment we are still in shock, somewhat numb and devastated by such an untimely death,” he said.

Prof Ncube said Mr Tsvangirai’s death came at a time when they had unanimously agreed that Mr Tsvangirai would lead the MDC Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, in this year’s elections.

Prof Ncube extended his condolences to Mr Tsvangirai’s wife Elizabeth and the rest of the Tsvangirai family following the MDC-T leader’s death.

Mr Tsvangirai’s former advisor and academic Dr Alex Magaisa also took to Twitter expressing his sadness following the death of the MDC-T leader.

“It’s a dark day. Morgan Tsvangirai lost his brave battle with cancer this evening. The heart breaks with pain. It was a rare privilege and an honour to have the confidence of this icon of the democratic struggle. My thoughts are with his family,” he posted.

Mr Tsvangirai’s death comes at a time his party is imploding due to escalating infighting.

Eng Mudzuri and fellow deputy president Nelson Chamisa are locked in a bitter tussle for the post of acting president of the party.

The third deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe had also added to the chaos by declaring herself the rightful person to succeed Mr Tsvangirai.

On Tuesday Adv Chamisa held a Standing Committee meeting as the MDC-T acting president.

Eng Mudzuri was set to hold his yesterday but was barred from Harvest House by forces reportedly loyal to Adv Chamisa.