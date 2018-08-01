UPDATED: Verification process delays presidential results announcement

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZEC Chairperson Justice Chigumba has announced that presidential election results will be slightly delayed as the commission seeks to meet the legal demand that requires all aspiring presidential candidates to show up for the verification process.

In the morning Zec commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo had said the commission could announce results of the remaining National Assembly by midday.

“Zec Announcement of Presidential Election results& remaining parliamentary election results at 1230PM today,” posted Dr Moyo.

Zec started announcing results for the Monday’s harmonised elections yesterday with the ruling party Zanu-PF taking a commanding lead.

In the National Assembly results that have been announced so far Zanu-PF has won 109 seats with the MDC Alliance winning 41 while Patriotic Front (NPF) and an independent candidate garnering one seat each.

More to follow…