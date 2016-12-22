US-based Amaveni artiste to launch career in Zim

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

After spending 20 years in the United States of America, Kwekwe emerging artist, Simbarashe Ngindi, is scheduled to hold homecoming shows in Zimbabwe later this month.

The 44-year-old musician-cum-producer, better known as Madhara Madhara who is expected in the country on Saturday, said he was looking forward to holding joint shows with renowned musicians in the country.

“I’m happy that I’ll be coming back home after spending a good 20 years in America. The trip is special because I’m returning as a professional musician and want to showcase works from my studio in America,” said Ngindi.

“I’ve set up meetings with established artistes there whom I want to collaborate with for my shows and likely get into studio with.”

Ngindi said his music was not inclined to one genre as he was working on songs in Afro beat, Dance, Techno, Hip Hop and Dancehall.

He urged people to watch out for a track titled Nayo Nayo.

Ngindi said his passion for music began at a tender age when he used to sing in the church youth choir. He went on to scoop various awards from singing at school competitions.

“I grew up with a passion for music. To show how talented I was, I participated in a number of competitions such as dancing and lip syncing and scooped numerous prizes,” he said.

The catholic musician did his primary and secondary education at Amaveni before relocating to the US to seek greener pastures. When he moved to US, he stopped singing for some years until he got a calling to start singing again.

“I left for the US in 1997 and settled in Boston, Massachusetts, where I got a job. After several years, I decided to start singing again and decided to become a DJ. I therefore looked for gigs which I’d play at during my spare time.”

“In 2012, I moved to Florida and two years later, I started building my own recording studio. This is when I started producing my own beats and putting vocals,” Ngindi said.

On November 8 this year, the artiste released his first single Nayo Nayo. He is working on another single Rudo which he hopes will be a hit back home.

“I’ve many more songs that I’ll release in the near future. I hope fellow Zimbabweans will love my music.”

The artiste who returns to the US in January said he was still finalising venues for his shows in Kwekwe.

@sukusinini