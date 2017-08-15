US-based comedian billed for Zim

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

After carving a name for himself in the comedy scene in America, Zimbabwe-born comedian, Alfred Kainga will make a date with followers in his home country next month.

The U.S-based star will be in Harare for the first time after 16 years for a performance dubbed the Homecoming Comedy Night.

Kainga has blazed the comedy scene in America so much that he impressed award-winning comic and actor Kevin Hart who invited him for an interview on his show. The “AlleyCat” as Kainga is affectionately known was further selected to take part in the filming of Hart’s “Hart of the City” comedy series.

Based in Dallas, Texas, US but born and bred in Mbare, Harare, Kainga will be joined on stage at the Reps Theatre by award-winning Q Dube and Long John on September 22.

“The Son of the Soil is coming back home, September 22 at the Reps Theatre. Get your tickets now. It’s going to be a crazy show,” posted Kainga on his Facebook fan page.

Said Q Dube: “It’ll be epic. I can’t wait for this one.”

Kainga, a product of the Prince Edward School arts and culture unit has been doing stand-up comedy in the US for 11 years.

“In his 10 years as a professional comedian, he has shared the stage with a number of comedy legends that include Bruce Bruce, Eddie Griffin and Tony Roberts.