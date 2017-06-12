Uthando Nes’thembu rakes in big numbers

After just two weeks, on-screen polygamy-themed reality show, Uthando Nes’thembu is raking in the big numbers and is closing the gap on its competition swiftly.

Despite its newcomer status‚ the latest Mzansi Magic favourite Uthando Nes’thembu made it to the top 10 list of the highest rated reality shows for the month of May.

The show‚ centred around wealthy businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives‚ had a whooping 675 098 viewers glued to their small screens for the second episode according to Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS).

Polygamist Musa told TshisaLIVE that he was aware of the statistics and he felt it was a testament of the love Mzansi has for authentic stories.

“We’re so deeply humbled by the love‚ it’s just that we can’t personally knock on every door and say thank you. The fact that South Africans are extending so much love and the effort to watch and engage with the show‚ shows the value we put into real life stories‚” he said.

Musa added that he hopes “all those people who watch the show would pour the same effort into focusing on eradicating the social ill‚ that is women and children abuse.”

Uthando Nes’thembu holds the 6th position on the list that was released earlier this week. Our Perfect Wedding bagged the number one spot with over 1.2 million viewers for an episode that aired on May 28.

It is followed by another Sunday favourite Igazi‚ then Isibaya. Date My Family and The Queen in the fifth position.

Uthando Nes’thembu which is aired every Thursday night at 8PM competes for viewers with other prime time shows including Generations: The Legacy and e.tv’s Broken Vows. — TimesLive