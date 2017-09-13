Van Moyo takes dig at Chiyangwa over red card

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE shocking decision by Zifa boss Philip Chiyangwa to rescind Dynamos striker Christian Eupopa’s red card after he head-butted Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa has proved to be comedy gold for comedian Ntando Van Moyo, who used the incident to poke fun at Blah Fidza.

Yesterday, in video on his Facebook page captioned “Dear Chiyangwa, Commander in Chief of Dynamos F.C, God of Referees, First Secretary of cluelessness”, Van Moyo seems to be making a phone call with Chiyangwa.

“Eh Philip Zikhuphani ndoda, urite? Uyagula kumbe uyagulelwa? Uphambene kumbe uyaphanjaniswa. Akusitshele kahle, ukuthi warefura ngaphi ibhora, kumbe eChikurubi. Ukuthi uref uyathi icard liyi red card, wena kusasa uyevuka usithi kayiso red.

“Hello Phillip, how are you. Are you fine? Are you sick or do you have someone who is ill. Are you mad or is there someone who is disturbing you. Can you please tell us where you refereed a football match. May be at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison (referring to the months he spent there in 2005 detained for allegedly selling state secrets). How can a referee’s red card be overturned by you the next day saying it’s not,” said Van Moyo.

He continued with his tirade to the imaginary Chiyangwa over the phone as if speaking to him saying: “Ama card asentshintshile? Njengoba wathi ungena kuZifa wayitshitsha wayinika elinye ibizo? (So you’re saying red cards have changed? Like the way you renamed Zifa when you came into power?),” said Van Moyo

Thereafter Van Moyo’s video talks poke fun at Chiyangwa’s bedroom prowess describing it as fast like his deacons some of which is not suitable for this family paper.

The video as of yesterday had been viewed over 500 times.

On Monday evening and the better part of yesterday Zimbabweans were up in arms over Chiyangwa’s decision calling it shambolic and a blatant sign of favouritism for Dembare from the highest football office in the land.

