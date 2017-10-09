Vandals cost Zesa $4 million

Nqobile Tshili, Business Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says it has lost infrastructure worth $4,1 million to vandalism and theft from January last year to August this year.

More than 16 000 clients have suffered service loss as a result of this criminal activity. From the $4,1m property that was lost during the period, $2,8m was vandalised or stolen in 2016 and $1,3m between January and August this year.

ZETDC Nkayi Customer Service Officer, Mr Munetsi Gwemba, speaking on behalf the company’s managing director, Mr Julian Chinembiri, said vandalism of property was one of the major problems affecting the company’s operations.

He was speaking during an Environmental Management Agency/ ZETDC cleanup campaign held in Nkayi on Wednesday.

“It is sad to note that during the period from January to December 2016, ZEDTC lost equipment and material over $2, 8 million and 408 cases were reported,” said Mr Gwemba. He said the company’s loss control department and its cooperation with other security agents resulted in recovery of equipment valued at $600 000. Mr Gwemba said the company recorded an increase in electricity property theft cases this year with over 1 500 cases being reported.

“Between January and August 2017, there was an increase of cases of interference with electricity networks with 1 599 cases having been recorded.

Materials and equipment valued at $1, 3 million were again stolen and so far recoveries are close to $479 000,” said Mr Gwemba.

He said over 16 000 clients have been affected by the vandalism of Zesa property.

“To date ZETDC is required to replace more than 1 700 transformers lost due to vandalism alone. This has resulted in over 16 000 clients across the country going without power supplies for a prolonged period. I, therefore, call upon you all to jealously protect transformers and other related materials to ensure continued supply by ZETDC,” he said.

@nqotshili