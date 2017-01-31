Vic Falls hosts ITU indaba

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

INFORMATION, Communication and Telecommunication experts from the region yesterday began a two-day meeting in Victoria Falls with focus on harnessing opportunities and tackling challenges facing the sector.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Regional Economic and Financial Forum of Telecommunications/ICTs for Africa started yesterday and ends today at Elephant Hills Resort.

The ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) organised the meeting in collaboration with the Postal and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

Potraz spokesperson Mrs Sibonginkosi Muteyiwa said Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira will officially open the conference today.

“The Minister will officially open the ITU meeting on economic and finance forum,” she said.

According to the programme, deliberations started in closed sessions yesterday where Potraz director economics, tariffs and competition Mrs Hilda Mutseyekwa was supposed to address.

Some of the discussions will be centred on developments and regulatory approaches in a digital converged world and ICT digital trends.

There will also be discussions around country experiences where the issue of data and tariffs in Zimbabwe is likely to take centre stage.

Delegates will also deliberate on costing methodologies and tariff policies as well as challenges and opportunities in the digital eco system.

