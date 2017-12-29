Vic Falls ready to host car

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

FRESH from the just held Kalawa Jazmee Homecoming Party in Bulawayo, all roads now lead to Victoria Falls which is playing host to the annual New Year’s Eve festival, the iFlix Victoria Falls Carnival starting today.

This event, mostly patronised by foreigners, has become a must-attend for many for the past six years as there is absolutely no better way to enter the New Year than in Vic Falls, one of the Seven Wonders of the World with non-stop entertainment.

Here, people jam until the sun comes up and rarely sleep till they go back to their respective homes.The carnival is that rare outdoor gathering in the country that is not affected by the rains as its patrons, who find the festivities and activities in the resort town too irresistible, seem to enjoy the event more when it rains and they get wet.

They never scurry for cover when it rains, but are seen running all over the show in celebration and enjoy playing in the mud. This is what makes the carnival special as most of its revellers are adrenaline junkies who are otherwise not deterred by anything.

And in all this, the Victoria Falls community must be commended for continuously supporting the event, especially the police who seem to understand that those visiting the town must not be bothered. In all the past years, police have not been a nuisance as they have executed their role of guarding patrons well.

The community itself has been very hospitable with most letting out their homes to accommodate visitors as most lodges and hotels are usually overbooked during this event which attracts thousands of people.This year, nothing less is expected.

With a star-studded refreshing line-up of amazing artists including Tresor, the music sensation from the heart of the Congo, the kings of energetic must-dance-to music The Kiffness, Zambian queen of dancehall Mampi, Vic Falls’ Flying Bantu, patrons are definitely guaranteed of another edition to remember. New entries Ammara Brown, Black Coffee and Prince Kaybee are also good entertainers who have played at big festivals and know exactly what is expected of them.

Party lovers attending the fete must therefore get their dancing shoes ready as it will be non-stop action from today till Sunday. Those new to the festival though, must ensure that, if travelling to Vic Falls today, they arrive early in order not to miss the African Carnival Train and Bush Party as this is the heart of the event.

The train party is a unique offering as carnivalists will be ferried to a bush in the wildlife park near Jafuta siding (40kms from Vic Falls) on a steam train. If lucky, attendees will be able to see lions and elephants on their way to the venue.

Drinks will be served on board with talented diverse Vic Falls DJ, Francis hyping up the crowds with music. There will be three trains with tickets to the first two already sold out, the first departing at 4PM, second at 6PM while the last one will depart the Victoria Falls train station at 8PM.

Upon arrival at the bush site (Jafuta), patrons will further jam to the beats of DJs Half n Half, Feel G, Lcytat, Reverb 7, Fubz, Rax, Bhana and Ryan Synth for an unforgettable night under the stars. For this day, people have been urged to dress up in traditional African fabrics, paint their faces and bring masks for a journey unlike any other.

Tomorrow, festival goers will start their New Year’s celebration early with an electric night of the best in live house, African, indie and electro-pop at the Victoria Falls Farm School.

There will be performances from Black Mamba Man, Dubmasta China, DJ Invizable, El Mukuka, Mi Casa, Black Coffee and Jason Le Roux. The action will not stop there as the patrons will head down into town for a host of parties at popular local venues like Shoestrings. Ushering carnival goers into the New Year on Sunday will be Clique Viral, Flying Bantu, Mampi, Ghapi, Rubber Duc, Tresor, Ammara Brown, Prince Kaybee, The Kiffness, JLR Live and Bhana.

To add colour, people have been urged to bring their country flags, paint their face in their country colours and represent their roots in preparation for the countdown to 2018.

Considering that the event is held in a resort town, the carnival excitement does not stop at the festival grounds. People are urged to spend their day time doing activities such as white water rafting, bungee jumping, elephant back safari or sip on cocktails while watching vultures feeding at Safari Lodge.