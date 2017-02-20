Victim(15), mum save rape suspect

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A 67-YEAR-OLD rape suspect escaped with a warning after his alleged 15 –year-old victim and her mother refused to testify against him.

Francis Maringa who resides in Vungu appeared briefly before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire and his rape charges were withdrawn before plea.

However, Mr Nemadire warned Maringa against having rape allegations being raised against him again.

“I’m warning you, even if you did or didn’t rape the complainant. The case has been withdrawn before plea after the complainant and her mother filed affidavits to that effect and you are discharged,” he said.

Prosecutor Mr Lloyd Mavhiza applied for a discharge after the complainant and her mother indicated that they were not prepared to testify in a written affidavit that was produced in court.

The reasons for the refusal to testify were not given.

Mr Mavhiza said some time in September 2015, the complainant was coming from the borehole to fetch water.

“The accused who was in his bedroom hut saw the complainant passing by pushing a wheelbarrow. He proceeded to the complainant, held her by the hand and dragged her into his bedroom hut,” he said.

“The complainant tried to scream but the accused took a black coat and covered the complainant’s mouth and raped her once.”

Mr Mavhiza said after committing the crime Maringa allegedly escorted the complainant while carrying a catapult and an axe as he told her that he wanted to marry her.

“The matter came to light on November 18 after Gweru Rural Police received a tip off of the abuse and investigations were instituted leading to the arrest of the accused person,” said Mr Mavhiza.

