Victoria Falls music twins make history

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Twin brothers Nkosenhle and Nkosilathi Ncube have carved their own piece of history as music wonder boys in Victoria Falls.

The Form Three pupils cut their teeth in music while they were doing Grade Six at Chinotimba Primary and now have a 12-track album and several singles. Nkosenhle, stage name ‘Turnover’ and Nkosilathi, known as ‘Kyron N’ are some of the few names in the music scene in the resort town.

Last week the 18-year-olds composed and performed a wedding song, Ngifuna Ungithande for the wedding of their headmaster at Mosi-oa-Tunya High, Roland Sibanda.

In an interview yesterday, Turnover and Kyron who were accompanied by their manager Mqondisi Mabhena said they started as Zimdancehall artists but are now changing into cultural music.

“We started in 2014 when we were in Grade six with the single Umuntuomnyamaumnyamalengqondo, which was about a man who fails to provide for his family. We have one album Level Rachinja which has 12 Zimdancehall songs.

“We have several singles some of them Isikhathi Sami, Ngifuna ungithande and Sitshaya Amangoma. We have been recording at GRZ Studio and Top Shutter Music studio and this year’s single Sitshaya Amangoma was recorded at Master Fame in Hwange,” said Turnover.

Kyron N said balancing school work and music career has not been easy.

“We loved art as we were growing up and we would do poetry at events. People loved our first single because of the message but we are now moving away from Zimdancehall to cultural music.

“One may wonder how we manage to do our school work but we have been balancing our time and we are finding ourselves making an impact in our community. We composed Ngifuna ungithande for a reason as it was a dedication for our headmaster and we performed last week at the wedding,” he said.

The twins stay with their aunt while their mother resides in rural Jambezi and their father is late. Their school fees is paid for through the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam).

Their manager said hopes are high to make the twins a household name.

On Saturday the twins will share the stage with Sir Calaz at Vic Falls Club. —@ncubeleon.