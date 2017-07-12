Victorious Cosafa technical team retained for Chan

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE entire history-making Zimbabwe Cosafa Castle Cup technical team led by head coach Sunday Chidzambwa will take charge of the Warriors’ African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers that get underway this weekend with a trip to Namibia.

The return leg of the qualifier is set for July 23, with the winner facing either Lesotho or the Comoros Islands in the final qualifier of which the first leg will be played on August 11 and the second leg a week later.

The appointments were confirmed on the Zifa official Twitter account yesterday.

“Chidzambwa and the entire victorious Cosafa technical team will take charge of upcoming Chan qualifiers,” Zifa announced on Twitter.

Chidzambwa will be assisted by Dynamos’ coach Lloyd Mutasa and former Highlanders’ coach Bongani Mafu, with Wellington Mpandare as team manager.

Other members of the technical team include fitness trainer Thompson Matenda, physiotherapist Admire Nyamadzawo, kit manager Shingirai Binoni and team doctor Hillary Tshuma.

With the game set for this Sunday, the victorious crew, which touched down at the Harare International Airport last night, is unlikely to break camp.

Chidzambwa is also most likely to retain the entire playing personnel, except for the four players attached to South African clubs.

Big goalkeeper George Chigova who plays for Polokwane City, Ajax Cape Town’s Eric Chipeta, Bidvest Wits’ Knox Mutizwa and AmaZulu’s Ovidy Karuru will not be part of the side, as Chan is for players that play in their native countries’ domestic leagues.

Mitchelle Katsvairo might be eligible for selection since he remains clubless after being transfer listed by South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Ngezi Platinum Stars goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya, who played in two Cosafa Castle Cup matches, will take up the goalkeeping duties for the Namibian tour, with Chapungu’s Tolbert Shumba deputising him.

The Warriors have to be on top of their game against the Brave Warriors, who displayed some quality football at the Cosafa tournament despite not winning any game.

Their coach Ricardo Mannetti clearly stated that he was using the Cosafa tournament to prepare his side for the Warriors.

“I remain positive as a coach and I will prepare my team to win. We will give our best and I hope our best will be good enough against Zimbabwe,” Mannetti told his association’s website on Monday.

His side carry a psychological advantage over the Warriors after convincingly cruising to a 4-1 victory in the 2015 edition of the Cosafa Castle Cup en route to winning the tournament on home soil.

The 2018 edition of the Chan tournament will be staged in Kenya from January 11 to February 2.

Zimbabwe have qualified for every version of the tournament since the inaugural edition hosted by Ivory Coast in 2009. They, however, are yet to lift the trophy with their best performance being in 2016 when they finished fourth after losing 4-5 on penalties to Libya.

Technical department

Sunday Chidzambwa (head coach), Lloyd Mutasa (assistant coach), Bongani Mafu (assistant coach), Thompson Matenda (fitness trainer), Admire Nyamadzawo (physiotherapist), Shingirai Binoni (kit manager), Dr Hillary Tshuma (team doctor), Wellington Mpandare (team manager).

Chan Squad

Goalkeepers: Takabva Mawaya (Ngezi Platinum), Herbert Rusawo (Black Rhinos).

Defenders: Obey Mwerahari (Dynamos), Devine Lunga (Chicken Inn), Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah FC), Dennis Dauda (Yadah FC), Jimmy Tigere (Harare City).

Midfielders: Ocean Mushure (Dynamos), Moses Muchenje (CAPS United), Gerald Takwara (FC Platinum), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Talent Chawapihwa (FC Platinum), Emmanuel Mandiranga (Dynamos), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United).

Strikers: Abbas Amidu (CAPS United), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Terrence Dzukamanja (Ngezi Platinum).