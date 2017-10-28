Victory Siyanqoba celebrate nine years of social responsibility

Langalakhe Mabena

WHEN he made the decision to quit his day job as a teacher, preferring to pursue a career as a human rights activist, many thought that Desire Oxide Moyo was making a wrong decision, but after his work with Victory Siyanqoba Arts Ensemble, many are beginning to see the fruits of his labour.

Like its name which means success, the ensemble has successfully done various activities which mainly teach people about HIV/Aids and human rights in different communities.

Their campaign of raising HIV/Aids awareness has seen them scoop many awards which include Best Theatre Group, Best Dance and Music Group and Best Poetry Group, in a competition which was hosted and funded by National Aids Council in September in celebration of World Aids Day.

“As a way of being socially responsible, as Victory Siyanqoba, we always make sure we do projects that connect with and benefit people. We’re human rights activists therefore we always give back to the community, we are very active especially on HIV/Aids issues”.

Through its programme called Totalising with T.O.T.A.L (Tent Of Transformative Arts Lounge) in which they collaborated with Canada Fund for Local Initiative, many rural districts from Gwanda Central and South have since benefited.

The programme seeks to promote human rights, debunk cultural taboos that infringe on women’s rights to freely participate in community processes and demystify the myth that rural communities are backward.

Moyo, who is also the director of the group, is very happy with the success the group has been blessed with since its formation.

“When I quit being a teacher to form Victory Siyanqoba, many said I was mentally ill, but I knew it was a calling that I had to answer because I knew that God wanted me to help other people in different communities. I’m very happy with the success of the group,” he said. As if that is not enough, with the next year Presidential elections drawing nearer, the 2015 National Human Rights Community Award winners have collaborated with Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust to encourage youths to register to vote with their play called Ballot buddies.

“Youths are the future of our country, therefore through our play Ballot buddies we encourage them to register to vote in the coming 2018 elections”, said Moyo.

As a way of celebrating their nine years of success, Victory Siyanqoba will host a human rights Festival in Gwanda South in December, which will see over 25 rural performing arts groups initiated by the ensemble participating on stage.

“In December, we’re going to host a human rights festival in Gwanda South where over 25 arts groups we initiated in different rural districts will perform.”