VID officers given 100-day ultimatum to stop corruption

February 1, 2018 Local News
Dr Joram Gumbo

Harare Bureau
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo has given officials from the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) a 100-day ultimatum to stop corrupt activities or risk prosecution.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, Dr Gumbo said if the VID officials fail to heed Government’s exhortation, senior managers will have to face the chop while the remaining officials risk being rotated on a weekly basis around the country’s various depots.

Dr Gumbo, who said he had in his possession a list of allegedly corrupt VID officials, indicated that he expected VID director Mr Joseph Pedzapasi to deal with corrupt officials, failing which Government would have to act.

“The Zimbabwe driver’s licence is an internationally recognised document. We are a signatory to the 1968 United Nations Convention and that is why one can obtain an International Driving Permit upon production of our driver’s licence.

“My ministry does not tolerate any form of corruption in the issuance of such a valuable document as this damages its reputation. Incompetent drivers have no business on our roads as they are an ingredient to road accidents,” said Dr Gumbo.

He warned driving school owners and their staff — most of whom are believed to be conduits of corrupt activities together with VID driving examiners — that allegations of corruption will be fully investigated and the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

In cases where a driving instructor or assistant instructor has been found guilty, they will be de-registered and handed over to the police, he said.
Driving schools that will be caught on the wrong side of the law will also be closed.

The same warning was extended to VID driving examiners.

The new Government, Dr Gumbo said, has a zero tolerance to corruption.

“We have also heard of VID driving examiners who corruptly issue certificates of competency and even provisional driver’s licences.

“May I remind them that I am not going to tolerate such indecorous behaviour from public officials who betray the trust bestowed upon them as Government employees

“I would like to appeal to the Director Vehicle Inspection Department and all depot managers to inform their staff that in this new dispensation, we will not accept any form of corruption,” said Dr Gumbo.

“What has been disheartening in this episode has been the defensive approach that the top echelons within the VID have chosen to adopt and in the process harbouring criminal behaviour that is prevalent in their depots,” he said.

Government says if the VID top officials fail to act on errant subordinates, then heads will roll.

“Within the context of the 100 days action programme, I would like to see tangible action being taken on errant officers by the director responsible for VID and his depot managers. If nothing happens, we will retire the top officials to demonstrate seriousness,” he said.

The current skewed system, Minister Gumbo said, ensures that “potentially good drivers who cannot afford bribes are not issued with licences”, while “incompetent and half-baked corrupt applicants easily get licences”.

There are also plans to rope the Ministry of Home Affairs to assist in fishing out corrupt officials.

Minister Gumbo jokingly said, “Kana zvanetsa tokumbira ma ‘Gunners’, ndozvisinganetsi.” (If it becomes difficult, we will rope in the army, which is easier).

Similarly, Dr Gumbo sounded a warning to corrupt officials from the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), a department that is responsible for issuing metal driver’s licences and provisional driver’s licences, saying it is criminal to produce fraudulently acquired documents.

It is believed that Government will make an effort to speed up the processing of the vital documents.

Dr Gumbo also urged the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) to enforce driving school regulations that were gazetted in Statutory Instrument 309 of 1985.

The press conference was attended by senior Government officials, senior representatives from VID, CVR and TSCZ, including representatives from driving schools and transport associations.

 
  • Freedom Fighter

    Walk the talk. We have heard this kind of diarrhoea talk before.

  • Shlama

    Like being given 100 days to do corruption with no charge

  • Fact

    This is a joke Cde Minister,why 100 days,why not stop now or maybe you need your muzukuru to first get his or her licence first.

  • QB

    Heee so does this mean that Joram has just noticed this recently? Then why was he quiet?

  • J

    Really!! If you know the culprits, why keep them? 100 days to clean up and hide evidence.

    We should be acting now!!!

  • timmie Dance

    Chokwadi Madyira mungamirira 100 imwi mune mazita avanhu vanga vacchiita corrupt activities.modakutanga maboita mutotro here panokuti mungobata vanhu.Kune rwiyo runonzi Ndinindamubata runoshanda ipapo.

  • Gatsha

    So Mr Leg, u did not know about corrupt activities at VID, no one ever told u of the scale of this cancer at VID when u were under Mgabage…seriously that’s crazy…and why give criminals 100 days to clean up..arrest them now slimandini

    • Njani futhi

      Arrest with immediate effect!!! Why give them 100 days Mr Gumbo???

  • Vumani

    Talk of a idiotic transport minister why give corrupt officials an ultimatum when you can suspend them and carry out investigations. That’s why the carnage on roads has reached unprecedented due issuing of dodgy licenses to paying incompetent drivers, only a corrupt person would give kleptomaniacs the benefit of doubt.

  • driver

    While there may be corrupt officials in the department , I would like to commend certain officials in the Southern part of Zim at a small busy border town. The guys are professional. I did not pay a dime to get my mistakes winked at(17/38) . I got my licence after a sixth attempt from 2011 . Let us remember that there are always bad apples in the basket but those officials surpassed my expectations of professionalism . Their good client care replenished my confidence and gave me the urge to try again . It takes two to tango . Why induce an officer iwe uchigona mota ?Learners be patient , practice and soldier on after each fail.

  • LihloLikazulu

    While you are at it, could you double check if the kombi and vits (mpi mpi) drivers are licenced at all. The chaotic state of extreme confusion and disorder they are bringing to the corner of Fort street AND (Leopold Takawira avenue, eighth avenue and by Pick and Pay Hyper) is simply unbelievable. The number of these mpi mpi taxes without number plates has simply more than doubled. In case of accidents what do we law abiding citizen do? We need urgent protection from the powers that be before we take the law into our own hands.

  • Bekezela Moyo

    Thats very sad that you knew about such things and you really want thieves to get themselves reorganised again with this 100 day ultimatum. That is not fair to the people of Zimbabwe…They should be brought to book NOW!!! Banengi abantu abafuna umsebenzi and very prepared to deliver good results….look at the wealth that these VID guys have amassed that’s really sad….