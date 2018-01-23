VIDEO: Charamba denies clips on social media

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has distanced Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba from an audio and video clip that are circulating on social media platforms where the top cop allegedly goes on a rant about police officers and top Government officials.

In the video, a person alleged to be Snr Asst Comm Charamba denigrates senior officers of the organisation using obscene language.

The audio clip is of a person also alleged to be Snr Asst Comm Charamba, boasting about not being fired when other top cops were retired last week.

In a telephone interview, Snr Asst Comm Charamba said she did not make the clips.

She referred The Chronicle to the official police Facebook page for comment.

A statement on the page read:

“It is worrying that some errant members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police are abusing the social media using it to denigrate and shame some senior officers of the organisation. This follows a spate of shameless behaviour by some members which include the posting of an audio clip where one woman is heard imitating Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba. In the clip the woman wantonly speaks some indecency.

“It should be brought to record that it is not Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba speaking in that clip. She does not comment on social media and neither is she on WhatsApp.”

It further states that there was also a video that was circulating on social media where voices are heard in the background shouting obscenities.

“Similarly there is video clip circulating on the social media where a person is seen making some markings on the 2018 police calendar putting some X with a red marker on the faces of senior officers and voices are heard in the background shouting obscenities. These acts are malicious and uncalled for as they cause unwarranted alarm in the organisation and damage to our senior officers.

“However investigations are underway and anyone found wanting will be brought to book. The organisation has channels to be followed when members wish to present their grievances,” read the statement.

In the three minute long audio clip, a voice allegedly matching that of Snr Asst Comm Charamba said in a mixture of Shona and English:

“… Your aunt your sister is back. Thank you guys I was receiving your messages and prayers. I want to thank everyone and I know that I have relatives who love me not others, fa-c-s (sic) who spoke ill of me. You know that your aunt has always been professional, doing my work as expected but for this particular one, it was not only me but these newspapers chose to write my name for reasons that I’m well known and that’s a fact, in fact all senior officers from the rank of Asst Comm and above, we had been retired without the knowledge of the President.”

The voice states that “stupid haters” rushed to celebrate and spread falsehoods that Snr Asst Comm Charamba had been fired, when the decision was reversed that very night.

Last week, the Government retired 11 top police officers from the rank of senior assistant commissioner and above.

When the news initially broke out, it was said 30 police officers including Snr Asst Comm Charamba had been retired.

There was no official statement released to explain the retirement of these senior officers.

