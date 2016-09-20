VIDEO: Reliving the late Mandoza’s last show in Zimbabwe

KALAWA-Homecomin- 2014 in Bulawayo will forever be embedded in the memories for many as this was the last time that late kwaito star Mandoza performed in the country.

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Watch video below of Mandoza’s last performance in Bulawayo



KALAWA Homecoming Party December, 29, 2014 in Bulawayo will forever be embedded in the memories of many as this was the last time that late kwaito star Mandoza performed in the country.

On Sunday a dark cloud engulfed the music fraternity in Africa as the ‘king of kwaito’ music died after a long battle with cancer.

Just last week Mandoza had performed at a SABC Thank you concert at Orlando Stadium in South Africa. Fans, however, cast worried faces when they saw Mandoza on stage as he looked unwell. Although he sang, he was a pale shadow of his former self.

During Mandoza’s last performance in Bulawayo he was part of a contingent of artistes from South Africa that were celebrating 20 years in kwaito that included the three eras of the genre.

As packaged by the organisers, Mduduzi “Mdu” Masilela, the god father of kwaito, represented the earlier era, with Mandoza embodying the middle period and Zola being the one who represented the late stages of kwaito music that was now evolving into hip hop.

Those who were old enough to watch Mandoza during his prime in 1998 in the city testified that he brought that same energy during the show two years ago.

Mandoza’s presence on stage was enough for people to go into a frenzy shouting out his name and his voice got people to sing along to Nkalakatha. Mandoza also sang his collaboration with fellow SA legend Ringo Madlingozi called Jerusalema.

This too was sadly the last time that people from Zimbabwe would see Mdu and Mandoza perform their duet of the smash hit Fifty Fifty.

It was like a farewell concert for his fans in Bulawayo as he took people down memory lane, singing tunes that launched his musical career such as Uzoyithola kanjani when he was with Chiskop.

Yesterday, Zimbabweans joined their South African neighbours in mourning the death of kwaito star Mandoza with most describing the death as devastating and the music industry has lost a pioneer and groundbreaker.

“Kalawa December, 29, 2014 Mandoza smashing it at Queens Cricket Ground in Bulawayo not knowing it was his last show in the City of Kings and Queens. Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity. Rest in Peace Nkalakatha we will always love you,” posted former radio personality Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda.

Kwaito artiste Khuxman said Mandoza was an immense enigma whose music influenced many in Bulawayo.

“Mandoza influenced us a lot with his music. What he sang about resonated with us as youths who grew up in the high density areas. People like Mandoza and Zola influenced me to take up music,” said Khuxman.

He said Mandoza’s Nkalakatha showed him that music could transcend racial barriers.

“With Nkalakatha it showed some of us that white people can come and appreciate our type of music. He broke barriers and made it big in the industry,” said Khuxman.