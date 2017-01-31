Villagers cry foul over chief’s resting day

January 31, 2017 Local News
Some of the villagers who protested against Chief Borniface Musara’s “resting day”

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent
VILLAGERS from Hwendedzo Village under Chief Musara in Masvingo North have complained about losing their cattle to their traditional leader through fines for not observing his “resting” day.

Under the traditional leader’s area of jurisdiction, no one is allowed to work on Wednesdays as it is the chief’s resting day.

Masvingo North MP Cde Davis Marapira, who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development, criticised the chief who has told those opposed to his punishment to “go hang.”

Villagers who spoke to The Chronicle yesterday alleged that Chief Musara immediately slaughters seized beasts and takes them to his butchery in Masvingo.

Ms Silvia Madzimure (56) of Hwendedzo Village A alleged that she was fined a beast for working in her field on a rest day.

“I was found working in my field by Chief Musara on January 5 and fined a beast or $450 . In 2014 I was made to part with a total of $140 when I built my homestead. We are calling on the Chiefs’ Council to make some investigations into his conduct,” said Ms Madzimure.

Another villager Ms Filda Chikanya (54) of Hwendedzo B said:

“I was also caught working in my field on January 5 and I was fined a beast. From 2013 to date, Chief Musara has seized about 35 cattle from 22 villagers which he slaughters at his butchery in Masvingo,” she said.

Hwendedzo Ward 32 Councillor Stephen Munyenyiwa confirmed receiving the concerns and said plans are underway to take the grievances to the Chiefs’ Council.

“I have received such concerns from the 22 villagers from both Hwendedzo A and B. We will approach the Chiefs’ Council over the matter,” said Clr Munyenyiwa.

Cde Marapira said it was regrettable that Chief Musara was fleecing villagers of their livestock.

“I hope the Chiefs’ Council will address this as we expect chiefs not to be heartless to their subjects. Chief Musara should not deprive villagers of their most prized assets in the name of violating a chief’s resting day.

“Traditionally, anyone caught working in the field on the chief’s resting day had his plough or hoe seized as opposed to paying a beast. These are poor villagers who regard livestock as wealth and it will take a heartless traditional leader to seize a beast for such trivial crimes,” said Cde Marapira.

Chief Musara said what he does is above board and no one will stop him from exercising power within his jurisdiction.

“All those who complain against me for taking errant villagers’ cattle should go hang. I will continue exercising the powers vested in me as a traditional leader within my area.  What I am doing is above board,” he said.

Chiefs’ Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira said the matter is yet to be brought to the council’s attention.

@walterbmswazie2
  • Ghost of Sparta

    What a greedy heartless chief. He is emulating his hero Mugabe I guess.

  • Umzila Kawulandelwa

    Who goes to the fields on Wednesday?? I thought it is generally accepted country wide, in the rural areas, that people don’t work emasimini on Wednesdays

    • LihloLikazulu

      In some areas the day is Thursday. This custom I think goes against freedom of Religion and should be challenged in the constitutional court. If you are not an observer of traditional religion, you should not be forced. The Great Chief Khayisa Ndiweni used to say, if you still go to Njelele to ask for rain observe the day but if you don’t then the choice is yours

      • Observer

        I dont wee what is great with the so called chief. I know of someone who used to line his pockets courtesy of the White Rhodies. A shame.

  • theza

    l think the day is Chisi a day of rest, even in our rural area you go to work any other day except that day, you are not allowed even to make the animals like the donkey or ox work, although where l come from the chief doesnt demand all that he will give a warning

    • theza

      they usually threaten that anyone who breaks that law will be struck by a natural disaster or lightining, villagers fear breaking that law

  • cala

    l feel the chief should use fine money to assist the community, those who are very poor or to pay fees for orphans than for personal gains like slaughtering the cattle for his butchery

  • Zankaleli

    Arrest the thieving chief.