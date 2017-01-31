Villagers cry foul over chief’s resting day

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

VILLAGERS from Hwendedzo Village under Chief Musara in Masvingo North have complained about losing their cattle to their traditional leader through fines for not observing his “resting” day.

Under the traditional leader’s area of jurisdiction, no one is allowed to work on Wednesdays as it is the chief’s resting day.

Masvingo North MP Cde Davis Marapira, who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development, criticised the chief who has told those opposed to his punishment to “go hang.”

Villagers who spoke to The Chronicle yesterday alleged that Chief Musara immediately slaughters seized beasts and takes them to his butchery in Masvingo.

Ms Silvia Madzimure (56) of Hwendedzo Village A alleged that she was fined a beast for working in her field on a rest day.

“I was found working in my field by Chief Musara on January 5 and fined a beast or $450 . In 2014 I was made to part with a total of $140 when I built my homestead. We are calling on the Chiefs’ Council to make some investigations into his conduct,” said Ms Madzimure.

Another villager Ms Filda Chikanya (54) of Hwendedzo B said:

“I was also caught working in my field on January 5 and I was fined a beast. From 2013 to date, Chief Musara has seized about 35 cattle from 22 villagers which he slaughters at his butchery in Masvingo,” she said.

Hwendedzo Ward 32 Councillor Stephen Munyenyiwa confirmed receiving the concerns and said plans are underway to take the grievances to the Chiefs’ Council.

“I have received such concerns from the 22 villagers from both Hwendedzo A and B. We will approach the Chiefs’ Council over the matter,” said Clr Munyenyiwa.

Cde Marapira said it was regrettable that Chief Musara was fleecing villagers of their livestock.

“I hope the Chiefs’ Council will address this as we expect chiefs not to be heartless to their subjects. Chief Musara should not deprive villagers of their most prized assets in the name of violating a chief’s resting day.

“Traditionally, anyone caught working in the field on the chief’s resting day had his plough or hoe seized as opposed to paying a beast. These are poor villagers who regard livestock as wealth and it will take a heartless traditional leader to seize a beast for such trivial crimes,” said Cde Marapira.

Chief Musara said what he does is above board and no one will stop him from exercising power within his jurisdiction.

“All those who complain against me for taking errant villagers’ cattle should go hang. I will continue exercising the powers vested in me as a traditional leader within my area. What I am doing is above board,” he said.

Chiefs’ Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira said the matter is yet to be brought to the council’s attention.

