Volleyball league action resumes

BULAWAYO Volleyball Association (BVA) chairperson William Mazviro says league action will resume this weekend at Milton High School.

BVA was forced to postpone its matches, as some clubs’ players were participating in tertiary games.

Mazviro was delighted at the growth of the league, although it was still far from reaching national and regional standards.

“The league has seen an increase in the number of teams competing and that’s a positive thing, as it shows that we are moving in the right direction, but my main worry is the standard of volleyball in Bulawayo. I think we need to up our game and build a much stronger league.

“This season we expect to see more competitive action that will make our league more exciting.

“We are excited by the possibility of having new teams in our league such as the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and Bulawayo Polytechnic,” Mazviro said.

He said league matches will be played at White City Stadium and Milton High School.

BVA remains optimistic of sparking a renewed interest in volleyball in Bulawayo.

Fixtures

Court A Men: Nust v Bulawayo Poly, Hurricanes v Milton, Bulawayo Poly v Luveve High, Nust v Milton, Women: Nust v Bulawayo Poly

Court B: Women: Luveve v Hurricanes, Nust v Luveve High. Men: Highlanders v Luveve High, Highlanders v Nust, Hurricanes v Bulawayo Poly