Voting for the greatest Zim footballer gets positive response

Fungai Muderere, Sports Reporter

THE SMS voting blitz for Zimbabwe’s greatest footballer of all time, which began on November 1, has received a positive response ahead of the inaugural Zifa People’s Choice Award ceremony to be held at the end of this month in Harare.

The legendary quartet of Peter Ndlovu, Moses Chunga, Bruce Grobbelaar and George Shaya were shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award.

“We have been getting a very positive response from the SMS platform for the People’s Choice Award. Fans should keep on sending their votes to 35553 on all the country’s three mobile network operators Econet, NetOne and Telecel. The voting process is going to close an hour before the award is announced on November 24,” said Zifa awards administrator Ray Mhangwa.

“It’s going to be a top notch event. However, the guest list is yet to be confirmed. We are looking forward to having esteemed guests from foreign countries. We are going to invite some African football legends to grace the occasion.”

Long before Chunga, Ndlovu and Grobbelaar came along in the 1980s and 1990s, Shaya illuminated the local football scene in the 1970s, but voting fans will have the final say.

It remains to be seen who will bag the gong.

The importance of honouring yesteryear stars can never be over-emphasised given that the country needs to preserve the history of our national game.

Four other legendary players will be reportedly shortlisted next year, with a similar number set to be honoured in 2019 when the awards will again be reviewed with a view to improving them.

Zifa will also unveil a Football Hall of Fame where those that played a significant part in the history of the local game will be inducted.