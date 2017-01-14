VP Mnangagwa gives to needy

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

FOUR Bulawayo charity organisations and Ingutsheni Central Hospital yesterday received $21 000 worth of food and groceries donated by Vice President Mnangagwa during his visit to the city last week.

Entembeni Old People’s Home and Thembiso Children’s Home in Luveve; Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home in Mzilikazi and Jairos Jiri Home in Nguboyenja suburb were the other organisations that received the donated goods yesterday.

Handing over five tonnes of mealie meal to Ingutsheni Hospital on behalf of the VP, Pumula MP Godfrey Malaba said the Government had pledged to help the health institution.

“We are happy because Minister Tshinga Dube who is also an MP in Bulawayo raised your issues in Parliament. We therefore believe Ingutsheni will continue to receive support from the Government,” said Cde Malaba.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Vice President Mnangagwa who donated five tonnes of mealie meal during his visit and we know it will go a long way in feeding patients at this hospital.”

Cde Malaba, who was accompanied by two other Zanu-PF MPs – Cdes Ntando Mlilo (Luveve) and Maidei Mpala (Njube-Lobengula) also thanked Blue Ribbon for providing the mealie- meal.

Ingutsheni board chairperson Mrs Sandra Gumbo said she was happy that finally donations were coming to complement the limited resources they had.

“The past year was very bad for us and it’s a miracle we survived 2016. We did get a few donations here and there but they were not as big as this one. We are grateful to the Government and the Members of Parliament who took time to present the donation, hoping they will continue helping,” she said.

“This is indeed a great way to start 2017 because treasury also availed some funds to address some of our needs. We hope to continue receiving donations of all kinds to sustain our hospital.”

