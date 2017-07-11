VP Mnangagwa to address Chiwundura star rally

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ALL is set for tomorrow’s Zanu-PF’s star rally to be addressed by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Chiwundura ahead of Saturday’s parliamentary by-election in which the party is tipped to win.

The star rally follows a rally that was addressed by the party’s bigwigs from the Midlands province on Sunday to drum up support for Zanu-PF’s candidate Cde Brown Ndlovu.

Cde Ndlovu will battle it out with three other candidates: Mr Takudzwa Guzete of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Mr Brighton Mudzwiti of FreeZim Congress and Mr Webster Zulu of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ).

During Sunday’s rally, Zanu-PF’s Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said all was set for tomorrow’s star rally.

“The stage has been set for the star rally to be held on Wednesday in Chiwundura as we garner support for our party candidate Cde Brown Ndlovu. Vice President Mnangagwa will address that rally and we are very optimistic of retaining that seat which was left vacant after the passing on of our member Cde Chivamba,” he said.

“We are calling on all registered voters to come in their numbers and give us back this seat.”

Addressing the same rally, Zanu-PF’s deputy secretary for tourism and hospitality Cde Auxilia Mnangagwa urged the Chiwundura electorate to vote for the ruling party to guarantee the development of their area.

Cde Mnangagwa who is also a central committee member and MP for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe said the attendance of people at the rally showed that Zimbabweans support Zanu-PF and its candidate.

“So I urge you to vote in numbers come Saturday the day of the Chiwundura by-election because voting for Zanu-PF means you are voting for development,” she said.

Cde July Moyo, Zanu-PF national deputy secretary for administration said Cde Ndlovu was representing a pro development party.

“This weekend you must vote for a tried and tested party that has a traceable record of empowering people,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu expressed optimism that he will win the parliamentary seat.

He also promised more development and to be accountable to the electorate.

