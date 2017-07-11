VP Mnangagwa to address Chiwundura star rally

July 11, 2017 Local News
VP Emmerson Mnangagwa

VP Emmerson Mnangagwa

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief
ALL is set for tomorrow’s Zanu-PF’s star rally to be addressed by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Chiwundura ahead of Saturday’s parliamentary by-election in which the party is tipped to win.

The star rally follows a rally that was addressed by the party’s bigwigs from the Midlands province on Sunday to drum up support for Zanu-PF’s candidate Cde Brown Ndlovu.

Cde Ndlovu will battle it out with three other candidates: Mr Takudzwa Guzete of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Mr Brighton Mudzwiti of FreeZim Congress and Mr Webster Zulu of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ).

During Sunday’s rally, Zanu-PF’s Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said all was set for tomorrow’s star rally.

“The stage has been set for the star rally to be held on Wednesday in Chiwundura as we garner support for our party candidate Cde Brown Ndlovu. Vice President Mnangagwa will address that rally and we are very optimistic of retaining that seat which was left vacant after the passing on of our member Cde Chivamba,” he said.

“We are calling on all registered voters to come in their numbers and give us back this seat.”

Addressing the same rally, Zanu-PF’s deputy secretary for tourism and hospitality Cde Auxilia Mnangagwa urged the Chiwundura electorate to vote for the ruling party to guarantee the development of their area.

Cde Mnangagwa who is also a central committee member and MP for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe said the attendance of people at the rally showed that Zimbabweans support Zanu-PF and its candidate.

“So I urge you to vote in numbers come Saturday the day of the Chiwundura by-election because voting for Zanu-PF means you are voting for development,” she said.

Cde July Moyo, Zanu-PF national deputy secretary for administration said Cde Ndlovu was representing a pro development party.

“This weekend you must vote for a tried and tested party that has a traceable record of empowering people,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu expressed optimism that he will win the parliamentary seat.

He also promised more development and to be accountable to the electorate.

@pchitumba1
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Dotito

    Haiwa vana Auxillia kupaparika kwega kwega muchadzikamiswa zvenyu kana Grace adzoka. Tanga warudzisa Ngwena mishonga yawakamudyisa pawakamutora kubva kuna Mai Farai and Mai Chido maonana kuN’anga yake Ngwena kunova kwawaigara!!!!!!

    • vusumuzi

      Iwe siyana nemapesenari evamwe mhani.

  • Mwanawevhu

    Zanu pf a party known for development…… As someone born and bred in Chiwundura i feel let down by successive Zanu PF MPs who have represented us in Parliament since 1980. The roads are bad, the area is overcrowded, no hospital – one has to go to Gweru or Kwekwe. What development are you going to bring now that you failed in the past 20 years?
    Tell us how you intend to address some of the burning issues in Chiwundura:
    1. How do you intend to see to it that Saint Patricks (the only boarding school) caters for Chiwundura kids before those from the big cities? I did my primary education at Gomo Primary School and was fortunate to have qualified to be accepted at Saint Patricks (way back in 1994). Then Saint Patricks was not on the radar – it was easy for one to be accepted. Now that its on the radar it is difficult to even get a day scholar place. How is someone attending St Patricks Primary expected to go to Masvori because they have failed to get a place at Saint Patricks High. My heart is bleeding.
    2. How are you going to address the issue of land? I have tried through different political offices (MP, Senator) to get a piece of land but unfortunately i could not!!!
    3. We want a hospital
    4. Roads – The VP will experience what we experience everytime we go to our beloved mother land!!!!